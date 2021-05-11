

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation increased in April, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.7 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a 5.0 rise.



Price for food gained 2.4 percent annually in April and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 12.2 percent. Prices for consumer durables grew by 3.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in April, following a 0.7 percent gain in the previous month.



Core consumer prices rose 3.1 percent annually in April and increased 0.7 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 5.2 percent annually in April and grew 0.8 percent from the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

