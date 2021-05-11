Akuo, Amarenco and Voltalia secured the largest amount of capacity in the procurement exercise.From pv magazine France France"s Ministry of the Ecological Transition has reported results from the fifth round of the 282 MW solar tender for non-interconnected zones (ZNI) launched in 2019, which is open to PV projects - including those with a storage element - ranging in size from 100 kW to 5 MW. In the round, 33 projects totaling 29 MW were selected in Mayotte and Guiana. Of the allocated capacity, 6.5 MW were assigned to installations with a capacity of between 100 kW and 500 kW on buildings or ...

