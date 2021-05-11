Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size Worth $43.16 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial refrigeration equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 43.16 billion by 2028, registering an estimated CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increase in demand for frozen food items and the thriving hospitality and tourism industries are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The refrigerators and freezers segment accounted for a revenue share of nearly 25.0% in 2020. The rising consumption of vaccine storage units during the COVID-19 pandemic in an attempt to conduct a successful immunization process is anticipated to contribute to the growth

The U.S. has been the major contributor in the North America region with a revenue share of close to 80.0% in 2020

By system type, the self-contained refrigeration equipment segment is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 5.0% from 2021 to 2028

The 51 cu. Ft. - 100 cu. Ft. capacity segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By System Type (Self-contained, Remotely Operated), By Capacity, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market

The growing environmental concerns related to the emission of harmful refrigerants such as Chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) and Hydro-chlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) have led to the implementation of regulations favoring the use of efficient alternatives in commercial refrigeration equipment globally. Under its Clean Air Act, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has mandated the regularized use of low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants in the equipment for the commercial sector. Such regulations are encouraging commercial refrigerator manufacturers to seek low energy consuming refrigerants to minimize the adverse effect of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. For instance, in 2020, Hiber, a brand of Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico, added bidirectional IoT connectivity integrated refrigeration cabinets optimized with self-learning systems for reducing energy consumption when the equipment is not in use.

In 2020, the COVID-19 catastrophe majorly disrupted the commercial foodservice industry and retail industries, adversely impacting the growth of the market for commercial refrigeration equipment. However, since December 2019, the research institutes and pharmaceutical companies have highly demanded and utilized vaccine storage refrigerators during their R&D processes to come up with a life-saving vaccine against the coronavirus. The commercial refrigeration equipment has witnessed a boom from the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry owing to the formulation of the vaccine and later its rollout, and for successfully storing and transporting the vaccines at a global scale.

Grand View Research has segmented the global commercial refrigeration equipment market based on product, application, system type, capacity, and region:

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Transportation Refrigeration Equipment



Refrigerators & Freezers



Beverage Refrigeration



Display Showcases



Ice Merchandisers & Ice Vending Equipment



Other Equipment

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Food Service



Food & Beverage Retail



Hypermarkets





Supermarkets





Convenience Store





Specialty Food Store





Others



Food & Beverage Distribution



Food & Beverage Production



Others

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Self-contained



Remotely Operated

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Less than 50 cu. Ft



50 to 100 cu. Ft



More than 100 cu. Ft

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

AB Electrolux

Ali S.p.A.

Carrier

DAIKIN Industries, Ltd.

Dover Corporation

