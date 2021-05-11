The Italian PV world remains cautiously skeptical about the €220 billion post-pandemic recovery plan that Rome presented last week. It outlines steps for agrivoltaics, but retains preferential treatment for the gas sector (biomethane and hydrogen), and notes the marginal role of batteries and pumping systems. However, the green policies are not final and could still be shaped by related decrees and non-financial measures."Hydrogen seems to have too much of a role. We promote it, clear, but we see the risk it could turn out to be a way to postpone the fossil exit," Paolo Rocco Viscontini, president ...

