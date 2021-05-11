Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.05.2021
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Kinnevik AB (78/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Kinnevik AB's annual general meeting, held on
April 29, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in
relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
May 17, 2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 KINV A          
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0014684510       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 14, 2021       
New ISIN code:                SE0015810247       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 17, 2021       



Short name:                 KINV B          
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0014684528       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 14, 2021       
New ISIN code:                SE0015810247       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 17, 2021       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
