Introducing DREAM.ME, A New Premium Subscription Social Platform Where Creators Are Selling Single Pieces Of Content For Thousands Of Dollars

Dream Is An Online Community Giving Members Exclusive And Direct Access To The World's Most Desirable Creators

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing DREAM.ME, a sophisticated, subscription-based social content platform that boasts superior technology while offering unique capabilities to its content creators. On DREAM, creators can offer members an unrivaled, high-end experience, allowing them to interact with, direct message, and go behind-the-scenes as they share an intimate look into the creator's lives.

The platform was founded by seasoned tech entrepreneurs in partnership with experienced creators, including Instagram sensation and swimwear designer Sahara Ray and fashion model Lottie Moss. DREAM was created to provide a safe and supportive ecosystem for creators to interact with and sell their most compelling content to loyal fans. The DREAM team strives to develop a community of creators who support and uplift one another by offering various content creation programs and networking events, with access to a wide array of partner network services.

DREAM sets itself apart from other subscription-based social content platforms with three core features to solve many pain points that creators experience on other sites. First, it has a discerning application process for creators to ensure that only high-quality content is posted on the site. Second, DREAM protects creators against leaked content via its superior watermarking technology. Third, there is no limit as to what price a creator can charge for a single piece of content, thus providing them the opportunity to exponentially increase their revenue compared to other subscription-based content platforms.

For more information visit www.dream.me

About DREAM:

DREAM is a high-end subscription-based social platform giving members exclusive and direct access to the world's most desirable creators. DREAM is a safe and supportive online community where creators can interact with and sell their most compelling content. DREAM deploys superior anti-leak technology to protect the creator's content, and provides them the opportunity to dramatically increase potential earnings by not placing limits on content pricing.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1505987/DREAM_ME_LOGO_Logo.jpg