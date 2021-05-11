While solar, wind and hydro generated 80 TWh more electricity last year than in 2019, coal and oil use fell in every EU member state, and Greek energy emissions fell almost 19%.That the share accounted for by renewables in the energy mix rose at the expense of fossil fuels during Covid-19 lockdowns last year has been accepted for some time but the EU's statistical body has now offered details of the falls in energy-related carbon emissions witnessed in the bloc. Eurostat, the number-crunching directorate-general of the European Commission revealed energy and fuel-related CO2 emissions fell in ...

