Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists: ACAMS' 'Virtual Europe' Conference Offers Roadmap on Financial Crime Fight with Guidance from More than 80 Leading Compliance Experts

European regulators, senior industry executive and thought leaders to outline practical compliance steps for detecting and deterring financial crime, identifying the proceeds of corruption, fighting the illegal wildlife trade, tracing cryptocurrency transactions and deploying new technological tools

LONDON, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing effort to facilitate dialogue between private-sector compliance professionals and policy makers , ACAMS will host a three-day training and networking event for its Virtual Europe conference. Beginning May 18, attendees of this fully virtual gathering will learn about anti-financial crime (AFC) best practices and emerging financial-crime threats from senior supervisory officials and other subject-matter experts, including representatives from the European Commission, European Central Bank, MONEYVAL, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, World Bank, the central bank of the Netherlands, Latvia's Financial Intelligence Unit, the Malta Gaming Authority and many of Europe's largest banks including ING, Nordea, Societe Generale and Deutsche Bank.

In addition to having the chance to pose questions to the conference's best-in-class speaker line-up, attendees can hear expert guidance on such topics as Europe's evolving regulatory regime, environmental-crime typologies, strengthening cybersecurity frameworks to better identify money laundering and tracing cryptocurrency transactions linked to foreign and domestic terrorism threats.

"Anti-financial crime compliance is changing rapidly across the globe, and nowhere is this more apparent than in Europe, where a sharp rise in monetary penalties has coincided with the introduction of a host of new regulatory requirements and technological tools aimed at improving how we fight illicit finance," said ACAMS President and Managing Director Scott Liles. "That's why we knew it would be critical for this year's Virtual Europe conference to not only give attendees an opportunity to learn about the latest emerging threats but also to voice their concerns and questions to a wide array of European financial supervisors and law enforcement officials.

"The fight against financial crime is one that can only be won when fought together, and our primary goal with this event is to foster conversations that can equip compliance professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to better safeguard their own institutions," he continued. "Virtual Europe is an unparalleled opportunity for European institutions to get ahead of the AFC/AML curve by learning from the best and most influential subject-matter experts in the field."

In between panels and presentations centered on offering actionable AFC guidance, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet their peers in virtual networking events, including "Connection Corner" sessions tailored for compliance professionals involved in FinTech, technology and auditing.

Attendees will be able to view panels in real-time or watch on-demand content that will be made available for 90 days following the conference. The full program for Virtual Europe can be found here.

