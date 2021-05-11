City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 10-May-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 194.52p

INCLUDING current year revenue 195.69p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP12.00m

Net borrowing level: 0%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 10-May-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 75.20p

INCLUDING current year revenue 75.20p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP20.57m

Net borrowing level: 12%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528