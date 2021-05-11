

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech consumer price inflation rose more than expected in April, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in April, following a 2.3 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a 2.7 percent rise.



Prices for alcoholic beverages, tobacco grew by 13.0 percent yearly in April and transport cost gained 9.1 percent.



Health cost gained 3.6 percent. Prices of restaurants and hotels and education increased by 2.7 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.5 percent in April. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the import prices rose 1.6 percent annually in March, following a 2.1 percent increase in February.



Export prices rose 2.5 percent yearly in March, after a 4.5 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, import prices increased 2.3 percent and export prices rose 2.1 percent in March.



