NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 10 May 2021 were: 860.05p Capital only 864.35p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 75,000 ordinary shares on 7th May 2021, the Company has 93,020,389 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.