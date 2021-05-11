Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2021 | 13:05
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cedergrenska AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (207/21)

Listing of Cedergrenska AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Cedergrenska AB (publ), company
registration number 559144-0697, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 


Provided that Cedergrenska AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can
meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be May 25,
2021. 



As per today's date the company has a total of 9 999 240 shares.



Shares



Short name:                CEDER          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 1 11 599 240       
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0015811922      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1            
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              224129         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:       559144-0697       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                 SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:             SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------



1 See prospectus page 37 and 38.



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 25, 2021 up to and including
May 26, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 37 and 38 in the prospectus. 





Classification



Code Name              
--------------------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary     
--------------------------------------
4020 Consumer Products & Services
--------------------------------------
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.