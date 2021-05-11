Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cedergrenska AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (207/21)

Listing of Cedergrenska AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Cedergrenska AB (publ), company registration number 559144-0697, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Cedergrenska AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be May 25, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 9 999 240 shares. Shares Short name: CEDER ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of shares to be listed: 1 11 599 240 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0015811922 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 224129 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559144-0697 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ 1 See prospectus page 37 and 38. When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 25, 2021 up to and including May 26, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 37 and 38 in the prospectus. Classification Code Name -------------------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary -------------------------------------- 4020 Consumer Products & Services --------------------------------------