

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, technology company Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) provided net revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.



For the second quarter, the company expects net revenues in a range of $71 million to $77 million at constant first fiscal quarter 2021 exchange rates.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report net revenues of $69 million for the quarter.



