Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2021) - ADGS Advisory, Inc. (OTC Pink: ADGS) today announced that Alvin Chau, Founder of Quality Online Education Group will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q2 Investor Summit Date May 17-18th, 2021 Presentation May 17th at 12:30 PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uVb1FG9zRPuebHuiONCcxQ

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.ADGS Advisory, Inc. is the parent company of Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), which is based in Canada and is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and will be expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: qualityonline.education

For further information:

ADGS Advisory, Inc.

Kirin Smith

646.823.8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com