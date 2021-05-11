Anzeige
11.05.2021
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

London, May 11

11 May 2021

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ending 30 April 2021 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date20 May 2021

Record Date21 May 2021

Payment Date04 June 2021

Dividend per Share0.5 pence (Sterling)


For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

© 2021 PR Newswire
