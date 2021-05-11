Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2021. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 18 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website. An archived presentation will be available on the Merus website for a limited time.

About Merus

Merusis a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics. Multiclonics are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' websiteand twitter.