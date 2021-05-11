

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit widened in March, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.



The current account deficit increased to $3.33 billion in March from $2.59 billion in February. Economists had forecast a deficit of $3.80 billion.



The goods trade deficit decreased to $2.96 billion in March, while the services surplus rose to $767.00 million.



The primary income account posted a net outflow of $1.18 million in March, while the secondary income account surplus was $47.00 million.



The capital account deficit was $2.00 million in March. The financial account registered a surplus of $4.39 billion.



