Former GEP and Procurian executive Mita Gupta joins Globality, the company behind the world's only AI-powered Platform for the global sourcing and procurement of services

Globality announced today it has appointed Mita Gupta as Senior Vice President of Business Development to further strengthen its leadership team and drive broader expansion of its customer and partner base.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005221/en/

Mita Gupta, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Globality (Photo: Business Wire)

With AI-powered, self-service strategic sourcing increasingly seen as a critical source of transformational innovation for global enterprises, leading companies continue to actively seek ways to improve their bottom line and increase efficiency gains while also driving a much more agile and consumer-like experience for users.

Based in New York City, Gupta was previously the Global Vice President at GEP, leading growth strategy and vision, business development and solution design across key global and emerging markets. As part of a leadership team that generated the highest and most consistent growth rate in the procurement services industry, she also served as the Executive Sponsor for many key client relationships across the Fortune 500/Global 2000.

Prior to joining GEP, Gupta was part of the team that founded Procurian, the leading provider of procurement business process services to Fortune 1000 companies, which transformed the indirect procurement market and was later acquired by Accenture.

Globality recently announced two new global Fortune 500 customers in Santander and British Telecom, and Gupta will help build upon this momentum and further grow its customer base among global companies that understand the need to revolutionize their sourcing processes to build the procurement functions of tomorrow.

"I'm excited to join Globality at this pivotal moment as more world-renowned companies are launching the Platform to digitally transform many of the outdated, analog processes that remain in place today," said Gupta. "No other solution combines AI, machine learning and natural language processing to provide customers with a buying channel that covers a vast set of categories while reducing costs, increasing efficiencies, enhancing business agility and enabling supplier diversity."

"Mita brings extensive experience partnering with global procurement leaders as they transform their operating models for continuity, scalability and long-term growth. Her deep knowledge of the market and industry will further expand our leadership team that engages with enterprise companies to deliver new sources of value for their companies and stakeholders," said Globality Chief Revenue Officer Keith Hausmann.

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered technology company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to revolutionize how companies buy and sell services. Through its AI-powered Platform and marketplace, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality's AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2021, Globality raised $138 million from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding five years ago to $310 million. For more information, visit Globality's website at www.globality.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005221/en/

Contacts:

Nardi Media for Globality

Justin Goldstein

justin@nardimedia.com

Globality

media@globality.com