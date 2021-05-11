

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States reported comparatively lower new coronavirus cases on Monday of 36451, less than the weekly average of 39124. The national total is at 33,515,308 cases now.



367 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day, which is far lower than the 7-day average of 650. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 596,179.



52 deaths were reported from Florida, while Michigan reported the highest number of cases - 2985.



A total of 26,507,427 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



In a major boost for the country's vaccination drive, the Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents in the age group of 12 to 15 years.



Millions of teenagers above 15 are already being safely vaccinated in the U.S. As more and more Americans get vaccinated curbing the spread of the virus, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to fall.



Responding to this news, President Joe Biden said, 'This is a promising development in our fight against the virus. If you are a parent who wants to protect your child, or a teenager who is interested in getting vaccinated, today's decision is a step closer to that goal.'



'The safe and effective vaccines are saving thousands of lives, and allowing millions of Americans to start returning to a closer to normal life,' he added.



The president said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will update its recommendations in the coming days. 'The light at the end of the tunnel is growing, and today it got a little brighter,' he said in a statement.



In India, currently the world's COVID hotspot, the number of daily cases fell below 400,000 for the second consecutive day. The Health Ministry reported 329,942 new cases and 3,876 deaths on Monday.



