Players in Wollastonite Powder Market Target Countries with Booming Construction Industry, Manufacturers Aim at New Formulations to Score Over Substitutes: TMR

- Advancements in manufacturing technologies to spur product innovations in wollastonite powder market, global revenue to touch ~US$ 821 Mn by 2030

- Wollastonite powder manufacturers scramble to consolidate operations amid Covid-19, paints and coatings key sector

ALBANY, N.Y., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wollastonite has been utilized in formulating a panoply of materials used in rubber, ceramics, and paints and coatings. End-use industries in the wollastonite powder market have considered as a cost-efficient raw material for improving the functional properties of ceramics, paints, and whitewares. For instance, the addition of the material has helped improve weather and stain resistance and cohesiveness of coatings. Rise in use of wollastonite as effective functional filler is a key trend bolstering the expansion of opportunities for players in the market. Its utilization in range of ceramic and friction materials has been key to growing market revenues over the past few years.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 economic and humanitarian crisis, manufacturers in the wollastonite powder market are leaning on consolidating their supply chains and are entering into new strategic frameworks with their raw material suppliers and exporters world over.

A burgeoning construction sector in some parts of the developing world, such as in China and India, will help spur the growth potential. Clocking CAGR of ~8% from 2020 to 2030, the wollastonite powder market valuation is expected to touch ~US$ 821 Mn by the end of 2030.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Wollastonite Powder Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings of Wollastonite Powder Market Study

Numerous Industries Utilize Functional Characteristics: Wollastonite powder market has emerged as an attractive functional filler and lightweight reinforcing fillers for various architectural applications. For instance, high demand for high-quality calcium silicates are present in ceramics. Rise in demand for wollastonite powders in metallurgy, steel making, and in making floor tiles has spurred the growth prospects in the market.

Wollastonite powder market has emerged as an attractive functional filler and lightweight reinforcing fillers for various architectural applications. For instance, high demand for high-quality calcium silicates are present in ceramics. Rise in demand for wollastonite powders in metallurgy, steel making, and in making floor tiles has spurred the growth prospects in the market. Manufacturers Aim at Product Efficacy for Meeting Major Application Needs: There is a growing focus on developing products that can meet the specific functional needs in major end-use industries. Plastics and coatings industries have attracted the attention of players in recent years. In addition, manufacturers are notably focusing on meeting the needs of functional additives for waterborne and solvent-borne systems, as well as in size and shape of the powder. For instance, brands are keen on increasing the in-can stability of wollastonite powder.

There is a growing focus on developing products that can meet the specific functional needs in major end-use industries. Plastics and coatings industries have attracted the attention of players in recent years. In addition, manufacturers are notably focusing on meeting the needs of functional additives for waterborne and solvent-borne systems, as well as in size and shape of the powder. For instance, brands are keen on increasing the in-can stability of wollastonite powder. New Formulations Aim at Fighting Off Competition: The players in wollastonite powder market has been witnessing stiff competition from substitutes such as steel fibers, ceramic fibers, and glass fibers. Thus, manufacturers are keen on improving the cost-efficiency of their products as well the functional features where these products will be utilized. Moreover, they are engaging with distributors in order to tap into the vast revenue streams in countries with rapidly rising construction industry. Asia Pacific has thus become a hotbed of opportunities. Growing focus of governments in the Middle East countries to provision affordable housing has also spurred the use of wollastonite powders in range of construction materials in recent years.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Wollastonite Powder Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Strides made in the construction sector are propelling the revenue prospects, notably North America , South America , and Asia Pacific

, , and Utilization in making paints and coatings has spurred sales in the wollastonite powder market

Robust investments in social housing projects in the Middle East , notably in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), is spurring demand for wollastonite powder

, notably in (KSA), is spurring demand for wollastonite powder Rise in demand for plastics with high functional and dimensional characteristics is a key trend bolstering the expansion of the market.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/48768

Wollastonite Powder Market: Key Players

Canadian Wollastonite

Jilin Shanwei Wollastonite Mining CO., LTD.

Changxing Earth New Type of Material Co., Ltd.

Xinyu South Wollastonite Co., Ltd

R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company, Inc.

Imerys

Nordkalk Corporation

Purchase Premium Research Report on Wollastonite Powder Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Browse Latest Reports by TMR: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Wollastonite Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wollastonite-market.html

Ceramic Tiles Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ceramic-tiles-market.html

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/wollastonite-powder-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg