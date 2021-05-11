Anzeige
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
11.05.2021 | 14:51
RhoVac's events during May - August

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") participates in shareholder meetings in Sweden and international partnering meetings during May-August 2021.

Anders Månsson will participate in shareholder meetings in Sweden and international partnering meetings during May - August 2021:

  • Aktiedagen Göteborg 17 May (digital); registration can be done here.
  • BioStock's LifeScience Spring Summit, May 26-27. For more details.
  • Swedish American Life Science summit 2021, 18-20 August In Stockholm. For more details, see here.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Månsson - CEO, RhoVac AB
Phone number: +46 73-751 72 78
E-mail: info@rhovac.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13747/3344385/1416186.pdf

210511- MfB - IRevents during may-august 2021_

