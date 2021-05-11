Registration now open for annual worldwide conference with emphasis on Commercial Operations Evolved, to take place virtually June 9-10

Conga, the global leader in commercial operations transformation, has announced the initial agenda and registration details for its annual event Conga Connect. This year's event will feature professional athlete and businesswoman Serena Williams as the keynote speaker, who will speak with Conga CEO, Noel Goggin, about her journey and the drive, inspiration, and discipline that have gotten her to where she is today.

This year's conference, "Commercial Operations Evolved," will focus on how businesses can become more agile and adapt quickly to change with solutions that streamline, automate and accelerate essential commercial operations. Sessions are aimed at helping businesses map their journey to digital transformation through best practices to accelerate revenue yield and create better customer and employee experiences.

Virtual attendees will foster meaningful connections and hear from industry leaders, Conga experts, customers and partners on the latest business trends in revenue operations, contract and lifecycle management and document-centered business processes automation. They will have the opportunity to hear inspirational keynotes, join strategic training sessions, and participate in uplifting self-care sessions.

"We are excited to welcome our customers and partners to attend Conga Connect this year, and are thrilled that Serena Williams will join us as this year's keynote speaker. She is a globally recognized figure and one of the greatest athletes of all time, and will be a great addition to our virtual stage," said Noel Goggin, CEO, Conga. "At Conga, we enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, but that journey can be very challenging, difficult, and even frightening. Like Serena's journey through her career, attendees will have the opportunity to hear her insights and gain valuable lessons on how she achieved such remarkable success over an extended period of time."

Conga also announced that for every attendee who registers, it will donate $1 to The Nature Conservancy, a global non-profit constantly adapting to take on our planet's most important challenges. Nature Conservancy's vision is a world where the diversity of life thrives, and people act to conserve nature for its own sake and ours.

Conga Connect 2021 will kick-off on Wednesday, June 9 at 9 am PT. The global events will continue into the APAC Region on Thursday, June 10 at 9 am AEST and close with the EMEA region on June 10 at 9 am BST.

To register for the free virtual event and for more information about Conga Connect, including agenda updates and featured session details, visit Conga.com/connect-registration.

About Conga

Conga, the global leader in commercial operations transformation, helps businesses simplify and automate their approach to the essential quotes, contracts, and documents that drive commerce. We help our customers become more agile, so they can adapt quickly to change and create a fluid, connected customer experience. Companies choose Conga for the most comprehensive solution set in the market and expert guidance, enabling them to transform the processes and documents surrounding customer engagement, configure price quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and the complete commercial operations lifecycle. With Conga, businesses evolve their commercial operations to streamline their revenue processes and derive the meaningful insights that lead to sustained growth.

Conga is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. with global operations across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @CongaHQ.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005237/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Shelby Armstrong

313-486-0664

conga@finnpartners.com