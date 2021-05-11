Interactive Display Market Worth $35.03 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 8.1% From 2020- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Interactive Display Market by Product (Interactive Flat Panel Display, Interactive Whiteboard, Interactive Kiosk, Interactive Video Wall), Panel Size, Technology, End-User (Retail, Healthcare, Corporate and Government, Education, Hospitality), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research, interactive display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to reach $35.03 billion by 2027, from $20.34 billion in 2020. The market growth is primarily driven by increased demand for interactive signage and kiosks, declining prices of interactive displays, and rising adoption of interactive learning solutions in the classroom.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5125

The use of interactive flat panel displays and kiosks in the retail sector is amongst the market's major growth drivers. There has been a rise in the amalgamation of digital technologies with offline retail to create a more personalized user experience, resulting in increased sales. Furthermore, the transition from traditional to digital learning creates the need for interactive classroom solutions, thus increasing the demand for interactive displays. Also, the governments of different countries are launching projects for improving their educational systems. The market's competitive landscape is experiencing increasing strategic collaborations among manufacturers and increasing investment in R&D for strengthening product portfolio. Opportunity areas such as AR & VR used for enhancing consumer experience are also expected to support the market's growth.

However, limitations in performance and accuracy and compatibility issues are challenging the growth of this market. These factors are affecting the performance of interactive displays, thus hampering the growth. Apart from this, the serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide is expected to challenge this market's growth to a certain extent over the coming years.

The overall interactive display market is segmented by product (interactive flat panel display, interactive whiteboard, interactive kiosk, interactive video wall, others product), panel size (17"-32", 32"-65", 65" and above), technology (LED, LCD, OLED), vertical (retail, BFSI, education, healthcare, transport, corporate and government, sports, and entertainment and hospitality) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5125

On the basis of product type, the interactive kiosk segment commanded the largestshare of the overall interactive display market. The growth in this market is primarily attributed to introduction of interactive flat panel displays in recent years targeted for auditoriums, classrooms, boardrooms, huddle rooms, and other applications.

Based on panel size, the interactive display market has been segmented into displays with sizes 17"-32", 32"-65", 65" and above. In 2020, the 32"-65" panel size segment commanded the largest share of the overall interactive display market. However, the 65" and above panel size segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand for large interactive displays in BFSI and entertainment sectors.

Based on technology, the interactive display market has been segmented into LCD, LED and OLED. In 2020, the LCD segment accounted for the largest share of the overall interactive display market. The declining cost of LCD interactive displays is one of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of end user, the retail sector to poised to command the largest share of the global interactive display market in 2020. The widespread implementation of interactive signages and interactive kiosks in retail stores to attract customers and drive sales is one of the major drivers for the growth of this segment.

Quick Buy -Interactive Display Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/24617039

Geographically, the global interactive display market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global interactive display market, followed by Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The largest share of this region is due to the large-scale adoption of displays in industries, such as retail, healthcare, corporate, among others. Also, the rapid implementation of interactive displays in the education sector contributes to this region's growth. Further, the demand for interactive displays has significantly increased in the entertainment sector for concerts, museums, exhibitions, and sports arenas.

Some of the prominent players operating in the interactive display market include Samsung Electronics (South Korea), NEC Display Solutions (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Planar Systems, Inc. (US), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), ViewSonic (US), Elo Touch Solutions (US), Meridian Kiosks (US), Horizon Display (US), BenQ Corporation (Taiwan), Promethean World Ltd (US), Pro Display Group (UK), SMART Technologies (Canada), and TableConnect GmbH (Austria).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/interactive-display-market-5125

Scope of the Report

Interactive Display Market by Product

Interactive Flat Panel Displays

Interactive Whiteboards

Interactive Kiosks

Interactive Video Walls

Others

Interactive Display Market By Panel Size

17-32"

32"-65"

65" and Above

Interactive Display Market By Technology

LCD

LED

OLED

Interactive Display Market By End User

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Corporate & Government

Transportation

Education

Sports and Entertainment

Hospitality

Others

Interactive Display Market By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5125

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports-

Digital Signage Market Product Type (Videowall, Kiosk, Menu boards and Billboards) Component (Hardware (LCD, LED and OLED)), Services), Application, Industry Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Entertainment, Transportation, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/digital-signage-market-5090/

E-commerce Market by Business Model, Browsing Medium, Payment Mode (Card Payment, Bank Transfer, Digital Wallet), Offering (Travel, Electronics, Beauty & Fashion, Household, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/e-commerce-market-4644

Smart Home Market by Product (Smart Speakers, Smart Lighting, and Smart Home Security), Standards and Protocols (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ZigBee), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-home-market-5029/

About Meticulous Research

Meticulous Research was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/48/interactive-display-market-2027

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213534/Meticulous_Research_Logo.jpg