Littcoin LLC: Littcoin Sets for a Memorable Arrival Today at Pancakeswap

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Littcoin is proud to announce its arrival today (11th May) at Pancakeswap. There is certainly no doubt that blockchain and indeed cryptocurrencies have changed human existence and the way we do things. Cryptocurrencies have not only transformed business transactions and the financial sector, they have also revolutionized the entertainment sector.

The entertainment sector is massive. In the US alone, the industry is worth more than $700 billion, and it continues to expand. The introduction of blockchain and cryptocurrencies in the entertainment industry has so far solved some of the perennial problems the industry faces.

The route to the ultimate solution

In order to revolutionize the entertainment industry for artists and entertainers to earn royalties for their content, the team behind Littcoin is pleased to announce the launching of its token this Tuesday (11th May) at Pancakeswap.

With Littcoin hitting the entertainment and crypto ecosystem, crypto enthusiasts will be able to borrow, farm, buy, and sell LITT to gain access to different festivals, events, music concerts, and entertainment shows.

Littcoin has a community where members will be rewarded for holding the LITT token. Community members will enjoy lots of goodies, including studio sessions with A-list artists, producer credits, and song collaboration with their favorite musicians. The project will also enable participants to vote in the Litt showcase, submit project proposals, and contribute to the development of the project.

Details of The Launch (Tokenomics)

Total supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000

Network: Binance Smart Chain

Token Symbol: LITT

Specification: BEP20

Initial Burn: 20%

Liquidity: 50%

Liquidity Lock: 100% for 1 year

Transaction Fee: 11%

Liquidity Pool: 5%

Holders: 2%

Give back: 2%

Transaction limit: 0.2%

Give away: 5,000,000 up for grabs.

Token Distribution

In accordance with the project's roadmap, 12% of the generated revenue is allocated to marketing, 20% to the team, another 20% to ecosystem, 10% to reserve and business development, and 28% to PancakeSwap.

About Littcoin

Littcoin is a social project designed and developed for entertainers, fans, and stakeholders in the entertainment industry. It seeks to revolutionize the entertainment industry and give back to the society so that musicians can earn royalty for their hard work.

Littcoin leverages blockchain technology to connect music creators, music writers, music directors, and fans in any engaging environment where quality music can be produced. Additionally, giving the artists a platform where they can promote their arts and earn passive income.

Littcoin parades a team with a track record of performance. The team consists of blockchain experts, developers, seasoned marketers, and Fintech professionals. The team's vision is to create a project that everybody in the entertainment industry can reckon with. The project will reward all members of the community according to their contribution.

