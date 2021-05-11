DJ Lyxor ETF: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Fund Name change

Lyxor International Asset Management (MIBX) Lyxor ETF: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Fund Name change 11-May-2021 / 14:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that Lyxor will be switching the replication for the below fund: - Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF (FR0010010827) - Overview of the changes On 12/05/2021 @ the open the below ETF share class will switch to a new benchmark: ISIN Ticker Current name New share class name Effective Date for new Fund name FR0010010827 MIBX Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - 12-May-21 LN Dist Dist

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards,

Kind regards

Capital Markets

Lyxor ETF

capital.markets@lyxor.com

+44 207 762 5599 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MIBX Sequence No.: 104434 EQS News ID: 1195334 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195334&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2021 09:39 ET (13:39 GMT)