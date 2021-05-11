Anzeige
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
Dow Jones News
Lyxor ETF: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Fund Name change

Lyxor ETF: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Fund Name change 
11-May-2021 / 14:39 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
Please note that Lyxor will be switching the replication for the below fund: 
 
- Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF (FR0010010827) 
 
 - Overview of the changes 
 
On 12/05/2021 @ the open the below ETF share class will switch to a new benchmark: 
 
 
ISIN     Ticker Current name          New share class name        Effective Date for new Fund 
                                            name 
FR0010010827 MIBX  Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF -   Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF -   12-May-21 
       LN   Dist              Dist

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards,

Kind regards

Capital Markets

Lyxor ETF

capital.markets@lyxor.com

+44 207 762 5599 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010010827 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      MIBX 
Sequence No.:  104434 
EQS News ID:  1195334 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195334&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2021 09:39 ET (13:39 GMT)

