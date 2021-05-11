American Kidney Fund Named One of Top 50 Nonprofit Employers in United States, Named to NonProfit Times List of '2021 Best Nonprofits to Work For'

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / The American Kidney Fund (AKF) is proud to announce its selection as one of the top 50 nonprofit employers in the United States by The NonProfit Times, the leading national business publication for nonprofit managers. The NonProfit Times partnered with Best Companies Group to develop its list of "2021 Best Nonprofits to Work For," identifying nonprofit organizations where leaders have excelled in creating quality workplaces.

To be considered for this award, AKF was evaluated for its workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. AKF was also assessed through an anonymous employee survey that measured employees' experience while working at the nonprofit.

"No other organization has a more direct impact on the lives of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease than AKF-and we are able to make this impact because of our team," said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and CEO. "Every employee at AKF plays an active role in making this a great place to work, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized for our efforts by The NonProfit Times."

The survey and awards program were designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the nonprofit industry. Nonprofits from across the United States participated in a two-part survey process which helped to inform the awards program.

"As a kidney transplant recipient and employee of AKF, I have seen firsthand the impact that AKF makes every day in the lives of kidney patients and their families," said Shayla Harris, associate director of administration at AKF. "I am extremely thankful to work for an organization that supports kidney patients and advances programs from prevention through transplantation."

To support, develop and maintain a high-performing work organization, AKF has a Quality of Work Environment (QWE) program that aims to develop and implement HR policies, systems, programs and practices that will attract and retain the best, diverse workforce required to achieve the organization's mission: to fight kidney disease on all fronts.

AKF enables all people with kidney disease to live their healthiest lives through award-winning public and professional health education materials, courses and webinars. AKF drives innovation through strategic partnerships and investment in clinical research to improve patient outcomes, and fights tirelessly for legislation and health policy to improve the lives of kidney patients.

For more information on The Nonprofit Times' Best Nonprofits to Work For program, visit www.BestNonprofitsToWorkFor.com.

About Us

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation's leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Ben Shannon

11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852

Work: 202-559-2813

Mobile: 919-360-3039

AKF@jpa.com

KidneyFund.org

SOURCE: American Kidney Fund

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/646385/American-Kidney-Fund-Named-One-of-Top-50-Nonprofit-Employers-in-United-States-Named-to-NonProfit-Times-List-of-2021-Best-Nonprofits-to-Work-For