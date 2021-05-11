Pressure Washer Market Size to Reach Revenues of around 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global pressure washer market report.

The pressure washer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.3% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The growth in vehicle washing industry, innovations in Li-ion battery technology, and rise in contract cleaning services are driving the market for pressure washers. The electric pressure washer segment dominated the market with a share of around 54% whereas, the battery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR approximately 6%. Driven by advantages of heat, the hot-water pressure washers are primary options in commercial and industrial facilities that is expected to surpass USD 2 billion by 2026. In terms of output, the 1,501-3,000 PSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 with an expected absolute growth of over 27% during the forecast period. Pressure washers have been used for cleaning vehicles by car cleaning enthusiasts and professionals that contributed over 9% of the total revenue in 2020. In Italy , the pressure washer market is mainly driven by the increased outsourcing of cleaning tasks to contract cleaners and the declining cost of pressure cleaning in the country where the expected CAGR in pressure washer market is over 4.5% by 2026.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by power source, operation, output, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 30 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-pressure-washer-market-size-analysis

Pressure Washer Market - Segmentation

In 2020, electric-powered technology dominated the global market with a share of over 54%. Electric-powered devices are highly affordable powerful machines that are used in several industrial and commercial sectors. They are also finding applications in the residential sector.

In terms of revenue, the hot-water pressure washer segment dominates the market and is expected to witness the highest revenue growth during the forecast period. Consumers are mainly looking portable and easy to use hot-water pressures. These washers are also three times more expensive than cold-water ones. The use of these complex machines is primarily limited to industrial and commercial sectors.

The 0-1500 PSI segment accounted for a market share of over 12% in 2020. However, it is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments because of the increasing demand for battery-powered pressure washers and the increasing demand for electric machines for domestic usage.

Pressure Washer Market by Power Source

Electric

Gas

Battery

Pressure Washer Market by Operation

Hot-water

Cold-water

Pressure Washer Market by Output

0-1,500 PSI

1,501-3,000 PSI

3,001-4,000 PSI

Above 4,000 PSI

Pressure Washer Market by End-user

Residential

Garden



Vehicles



Swimming Pools and Large Patio Areas



Bicycle



Others

Commercial

Automobile



Construction



Public and municipality



Retail



Hospitality



Healthcare



Agriculture



Others

Contract Cleaners

Pressure Washer Market - Dynamics

Battery-operated pressure washers are highly versatile machines that allow greater maneuverability and offer ideal cleaning results. The popularity of cordless pressure washers has thus been rising significantly in recent years. With rapid improvements in battery power and technology, the sale of cordless pressure washers is expected to eat up the share of corded electric pressures during the next five years. In 2020, battery-operated pressure washers accounted for 6.13% of the market share. However, with technological advancements and increased availability, the demand for battery-powered pressure washers is expected to grow further during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during 2020-2026, which is higher than the overall market growth.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Significance of Professional Contract Cleaning Services

Declining Vehicle Ownership

Growth in the Vehicle Washing Industry

Rise in End-Use Applications

Pressure Washer Market - Geography

The growth of the pressure washer market in Europe is mainly supported by the rising business investments, the increasing commercial and residential construction, government spending on infrastructure, and the growth in the hospitality sector supported by the rise in travel and tourism in the region. In addition, the increasing disposable income and the rising number of dual-income households are also driving the adoption of residential cleaning equipment. However, political uncertainties in Europe post the Brexit negotiations are adversely affecting the economic growth in the region and may result in low demand for cleaning services and equipment during the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-pressure-washer-market-size-analysis

Pressure Washer Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Turkey

Major Vendors

Alfred Karcher

Nilfisk

FNA Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Briggs & Stratton

Other Prominent Vendors

Generac Power Systems

Lavorwash Group

Alkota Cleaning Systems

Annovi Reverberi Group

Deere & Company

Snow Joe + Sun Joe

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker IPC Solutions

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

Husqvarna

Koblenz Electrica SA

SIMONIZ

STIHL

Koki Holdings

Makita Corporation

ANLU

Greenworks Tools

Mi-T-M Corporation

Northern Tool + Equipment

Snap-on

Vortex Industries

Troy-Bilt

DuroMax

RIDGID

Yamaha

Deluxe Cleaning Systems

AVA of Norway

WEN Products

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

BE Power Equipment

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

Professional Cleaning Services Market in the U.S.- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Sprayer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

U.S. Precision Parts Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg