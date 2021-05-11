DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme 11-May-2021 / 18:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme Moscow, 11 May 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ("Sistema Finance") acquired 1,458,800 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) under the Company's buyback programme that will be carried out till the end of December 2021 (the "Programme"). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance and transferred to Sistema Finance. Aggregated information: Date(s) of purchase by the broker Date(s) of shares transfer to Sistema Number of shares VWAP of shares on MOEX Finance purchased purchased, RUB 29.04.2021 04.05.2021 280,000 34.32 30.04.2021 05.05.2021 295,000 33.79 04.05.2021 06.05.2021 298,300 33.49 05.05.2021 07.05.2021 293,000 34.03 06.05.2021 10.05.2021 292,500 34.11

Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on 11 May 2021.

Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 122,101,971 ordinary shares.

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

