Luvu Brands, Inc.: Luvu Brands to Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) will release results for the nine months and third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Management will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. CDT; 9:00 a.m. PDT) on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 to review the results for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2021. To listen and participate in the call, please register on this web link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2527/41359. After the formal presentation, there will be a Q&A session. Shareholders and other interested parties may ask questions through either the web link or by calling 877-407-0778 (international 201-689-8565). The replay of the call will remain available on the Company's investor relations website, www.luvubrands.com, until August 18, 2021.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass merchants, and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sexual performance; Avana®, inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas and beanbags made from polyurethane foam and repurposed polyurethane foam trim. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company's brand sites include www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com, plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Company Contact:

Luvu Brands, Inc.

Ronald Scott

Chief Financial Officer

770-246-6426

ron@LuvuBrands.com

