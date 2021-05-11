Webstar Technology Group Inc. (WBSR) Receives Ticker Symbol From FINRA and Clears Final Regulatory Hurdle to Begin Trading

Will Enable Company To Begin Roll-Out Of Its Proprietary Technology Products/Services: Gigabyte Slayer Retail Mobile App, Warp-G Data Software Solution and Webstar eCampus Virtual On-Demand Classroom.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Webstar Technology Group Inc. (OTC Pink: WBSR) a software marketing and technology company that identifies, incubates and acquires exclusive rights to promising proprietary technology products and services and provides its shareholders access to participate in cutting edge technology opportunities focused on the internet and global data delivery capabilities, today announced that it received notification from FINRA that it was granted a trading symbol, clearing a final hurdle to begin trading. The approval provides the Company the ability to list on the public markets.

The Company plans to have its broker/dealer initiate a quotation for WBSR within three business days from its receipt of the notification from FINRA.

On 05/04/2021, FINRA processed a Form 211 relating to the initiation of priced quotations of WBSR, which means that the submitting broker-dealer has demonstrated to FINRA compliance with FINRA Rule 6432 and therefore has met the requirements under that rule to initiate a quotation for WBSR within three days of 05/04/2021. FINRA's processing of a Form 211 in no way constitutes FINRA's approval of the security, the issuer, or the issuer's business and relates solely to the submitting broker-dealer's obligation to comply with FINRA Rule 6432 and SEA Rule 15c2-11 when quoting a security.

James Owens, the Chairman of the Company said: "This is a big step for the company as the listing of the company's stock will assist us in implementing our full business plan to roll out our line of products and services including our, Gigabyte Slayer Retail Mobile App, Warp-G Data Software Solution and our Webstar eCampus Virtual On-Demand Classroom."

About Webstar Technology Group, Inc.

Webstar Technology is pioneering a new era of innovation that will unleash the power of the internet and global data delivery capabilities that have never before been realized. Our Warp-G Enterprise Software and Gigabyte Slayer mobile application are designed to increase data stream delivery well beyond existing 4G and projected 5G. Combined with our "Smart-Caching" encryption technology and advanced storage optimization capabilities, Webstar will provide disruptive global data delivery, storage, and protection capabilities for every business, every customer. Webstar Technology Group-"Transforming the Connected World through innovative technologies that help businesses thrive and enrich people's lives!"

For more information on Webstar Technology Group Inc. please go to our website: https://webstartechnologygroup.com

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Webstar Technology Group Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward -looking statements include the words "vision," "seek", "grow", "plan" and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Webstar Technology Group Inc.'s filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or posted on the company's website.

