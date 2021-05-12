

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) Wednesday announced that its profit before tax in the full year ended March 31 increased 96% to JPY14.035 billion from JPY7.159 billion last year.



Revenue for year increased to JPY213 billion from JPY204.474 billion during the prior-year period.



Looking forward to the year 2021, the company expects revenue to increase 6.1% year-on-year to JPY226 billion and profit before tax to grow 23.3% year-on-year to JPY17.3 billion.



Separately, the company announced its new mid-term plan (FY2021-FY2023) with revenue expectation of JPY270 billion in FY2023.



'We regard this mid-term plan as one step of the growth stage and once we achieve this target, with leveraging our increasing market value, we would like to continue to implement our longer-term growth strategy including M&A to obtain more technology and human resources,' said Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.



