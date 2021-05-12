Australia's Redflow has unveiled its new Energy Pod Z module.From pv magazine Australia Redflow's Energy Pod Z module is an enclosure containing 16 of the Australian company's 10 kW zinc-bromine flow batteries, plus the power conversion technology to deliver stored electricity at high voltages. "We think that's probably the start of the building blocks that we need to go and target larger megawatt hour systems," Redflow Managing Director and CEO Tim Harris told pv magazine Australia. "It allows us to step into that higher voltage space that's going to be necessary for large-scale industrial ...

