Cleantech Building Materials: 5000 REFERENCE PROJECTS INSTALLED WITH ACCOYA WOOD IN CHINA AND ASIA

12 May 2021

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

Cleantech Building Materials plc

5000 REFERENCE PROJECTS INSTALLED WITH ACCOYA WOOD IN CHINA AND ASIA

Cleantech Building Materials PLC ("CBM" or the "Company" or the "Group") announces that last week it was revealed that Rome's iconic Colosseum will be installing a new high-tech floor using Accoya Wood to give visitors an idea of how the ancient Italian structure looked when gladiators fought there. Accoya Wood was selected due to its light weight, sustainability credentials, and its ability to withstand outdoor elements for over 50 years.

This week Accoya Wood enjoyed another milestone, having achieved 5000 installations across China and Asia. These projects include famous sites such as Hong Kong Disneyland and the Shanghai Bund riverside promenade.

One of the recent projects in China is the "Please be Seated" art pieces created by London's Paul Cocksedge Studio and Swire Properties. Fabricated from 1,440 planks of sustainably sourced Accoya Wood, this 15.2 metre-long installation features 'waves' of wood rising to form arches for people to walk through, and curves under to create space for people to sit, lie and relax. The "Please Be Seated" exhibition in China may be seen in the attached photo.

On 31 March 2021, CBM announced the signing of a joint venture agreement with Nantong Acetic Acid Company to build the first Accoya factory in Asia. The Group aims to have the first supply of China-produced Accoya available for manufacturers of wood products and construction firms by early 2023. The Group's joint venture factory will initially produce 40,000 m3 of Accoya Wood, and the large land area where the factory is being built is capable of expanding up to 480,000 m3 of annual production.

Accoya-branded wooden products - such as windows, doors, decking and siding - are enjoying widespread acceptance in the European and US markets, as well as in China and Asia, and it is expected that the Group's Asian manufacturer clients will be increasingly asked to fulfill that demand.

