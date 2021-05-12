

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income was 64 million euros, unchanged from last year.



EBITDA pre exceptionals were 242 million euros compared to 245 million euros in the prior year.



Group sales for the first quarter were 1.693 billion euros down from the previous year's 1.704 billion euros.



LANXESS raised its guidance for the full year 2021 following a good first quarter: The specialty chemicals company now expects EBITDA pre exceptionals of between 950 million euros and 1 billion euros. Previously, the company had assumed earnings of between 900 million euros and 1 billion euros.



