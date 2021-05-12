TUI AG: TUI GROUP HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 -6

DJ TUI AG: TUI GROUP HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 OCTOBER 2020 - 31 MARCH 2021

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: TUI GROUP HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 OCTOBER 2020 - 31 MARCH 2021 12-May-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUI GROUP Half-Year Financial Report 1 October 2020 - 31 March 2021 Contents Interim Management Report H1 2021 Summary Report on changes in expected development Structure and strategy of TUI Group Consolidated earnings Segmental performance Financial position and net assets Comments on the consolidated income statement Alternative performance measures Other segment indicators Corporate Governance Risk and Opportunity Report Unaudited condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Notes General Accounting principles Group of consolidated companies Acquisitions - Divestments Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated income statement of TUI Group Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position of TUI Group Responsibility statement Review Report Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements Financial calendar Contacts Interim Management Report TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 adjusted Var. % Var. % at constant currency Revenue 716.3 6,638.7 - 89.2 - 89.0 Underlying EBIT1 Hotels & Resorts - 198.3 56.1 n. a. n. a. Cruises - 153.3 26.9 n. a. n. a. TUI Musement - 62.0 - 28.9 - 114.5 - 117.6 Holiday Experiences - 413.6 54.2 n. a. n. a. Northern Region - 418.3 - 415.2 - 0.7 - 2.4 Central Region - 272.0 - 179.5 - 51.5 - 51.5 Western Region - 159.8 - 189.6 + 15.7 + 16.6 Markets & Airlines - 850.1 - 784.3 - 8.4 - 9.1 All other segments - 45.1 - 64.6 + 30.2 + 29.9 Underlying EBIT - 1,308.8 -794.8 - 64.7 - 66.5 EBIT1 - 1,298.5 -746.0 - 74.1 Underlying EBITDA - 856.1 -266.0 - 221.9 EBITDA2 - 831.5 - 196.9 - 322.4 Group loss - 1,498.1 - 815.0 - 83.8 Earnings per share EUR - 1.83 - 1.46 - 25.3 Net capex and investment - 108.4 287.2 n. a. Equity ratio (31 March)3 % 1.3 15.6 - 14.3 Net financial position (31 March) - 6,813.1 - 4,902.5 - 39.0 Employees (31 March) 36,029 53,525 - 32.7

Differences may occur due to rounding.

This Quarterly Statement of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period H1 FY2021 from 1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021.

1 We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and result of the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. For further details please see page 14.

2 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, goodwill impairment and amortisation and write-downs of other intangible assets, depreciation and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, investments and current assets.

3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points.

H1 2021 Summary - Group revenue of EUR716m, down 89% as a result of extended travel restrictions imposed across our key European

markets for the majority of the first half. - Within Hotels & Resorts, 122 hotels were open at end of the quarter reflecting both the usual winter seasonality

and limited operations from travel restrictions. - TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises operated five ships during the first half, offering itineraries to the Baltic

and North Sea, and Greek Islands in the first quarter and to the Canary Islands in the second. - Markets & Airlines, took away 684k customers on holiday during the period, demonstrating the continued desire to

travel when restrictions allow. - Group underlying EBIT loss of EUR1,309m reflecting our continued cost discipline, contribution from operational

opportunities, helping to reduce average monthly underlying EBIT loss to EUR218m per month. - During the second quarter, we concluded all elements of our third support package of EUR1.8bn, including >EUR500m fully

subscribed rights issue. - Additionally, we successfully placed EUR400m convertible bonds post balance sheet date. - Our available liquidity1 as at 7 May 2021 amounts to EUR1.7bn. - Global Realignment Programme on track to achieve our cost savings target of EUR400m p.a by FY2023. Reflecting our

accelerated plans to transform into a more agile and leaner business, we expect to deliver 50% of our targeted

savings by end of FY2021. - Pipeline of 2.6m customers booked for Summer 2021 season. Planned capacity of 75% (of Summer 2019) for our upcoming

peak Summer months (Q4), with our re-opening portfolio focused on destinations such as Greece, Balearics and

Canaries with anticipated good vaccinations rates and low infection rates. - The continued vaccination progress across our key customer markets and destinations, combined with more testing,

and comprehensive hygiene measures throughout our eco-system, should enable the safe return to holidays this

Summer. - Insight survey2 results tell us our customers value a strong brand, flexibility, comprehensive health and safety

protocols with a good customer experience during these unprecedented times. TUI, with its integrated model, strong

brand, and in-destination service and online 24/7 support, is the model of choice for many holiday makers.

1 Available liquidity defined as unrestricted cash plus committed lines including third support package (contains KFW credit facility provided by KfW of EUR200m as of end of May) and convertible bonds

2 TUI Consumer Travel Behaviour Survey, August 2020

Completion of Third Support Package

Our third support package as announced on 2 December 2020 amounting to EUR1.8bn, agreed with our shareholders, a syndicate of underwriting banks, KfW and the German government (WSF) was successfully concluded in the period, comprising the following components: - a capital increase with subscription rights of >EUR500m - a silent participation, convertible into shares by the WSF of EUR420m (IFRS equity accounted) - a non-convertible silent participation by the WSF of EUR671m (IFRS equity accounted) - an additional credit facility provided by KfW of EUR200m

EUR400m placement of convertible bonds

Post balance sheet date on 16 April 2021, we successfully completed the placement of senior unsecured convertible bonds for EUR400m. These bonds have been offered at a coupon rate of 5% and were 2 times oversubscribed. They utilise 68% of authorised capital resolved at our recent AGM, representing around 75m underlying shares.

Unless previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, the convertible bonds will be redeemed at their principal amount on 16 April 2028. Investors also have the possibility to convert the bonds into new and/or existing no-par value ordinary registered shares of TUI. The initial conversion price was set at 5.3631 EUR, representing a conversion premium of 25% above the reference share price of 4.2905 EUR.

With the successful offering, we plan to start the refinancing of loans from the COVID-19 support packages, in addition to strengthening our liquidity in the short-term.

Liquidity Position/Cash Outflow

Available liquidity1 as at 7 May 2021 amounts to EUR1.7bn. Bearing in mind the typical seasonal swings, and combined with clear signs of pent-up demand as evidenced by the immediate spike in bookings when a destination is re-opened, we are fully confident that the typical seasonal inflow usually seen in Q2, will materialise as we head towards the peak Summer season.

Our assumption for Q3 FY2021, is for departure volumes being muted in the light of travel restrictions. We however anticipate significant working capital inflow once reopening of markets are confirmed and destinations are announced, in line with our planned capacity for Q4.

Our assumption for Q4 FY2021, is for significant positive contributions from strong volumes and normalised level of operations.

1 Available liquidity defined as unrestricted cash plus committed lines including third support package (contains KFW credit facility provided by KfW of EUR200m as of end of May) and convertible bonds

Net debt

Net financial position improved to EUR6,813m versus our net debt position of EUR7,177 as at 31 December 2020 (Q1). The EUR364m decrease in net debt in the second quarter predominantly reflects net cash proceeds from our capital raise and the silent participations of the WSF.

The WSF measures comprise a silent participation convertible into shares in TUI of EUR420m (Silent Participation I) and a second silent participation of EUR671m. At 31 March 2021, Silent Participation I was fully paid in and Silent Participation II in the amount of EUR500m. In the IFRS consolidated financial statements, the silent participations are shown as equity due to their nature and are therefore not included in the Group's net debt.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: TUI GROUP HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 -2-

With the successful placement of EUR400m convertible bonds post balance sheet date, we have taken the first step towards refinancing our government facilities. As international leisure travel resumes and global markets begin to recover, it is our priority to rebuild a robust financial profile and return to a gross leverage ratio target of less than 3x. The Group continues to explore measures to accelerate de-leveraging and ensure the appropriate capitalisation to support growth over the longer term.

Trading Update - Summer 2021 bookings1 including amendments and voucher re-bookings, down 69% versus Summer 2019 (undistorted by

COVID-19). - 2.6m customers booked for our Summer 2021 programme, which is a small reduction since our Q1 update, reflecting

customers choosing to defer their booking to future seasons due to the lack of clarity provided by governments on

lifting of travel restrictions. - Our capacity plans of 75% (for Q4 peak summer, compared to 2019 programmes) remains in line with our AGM update on

25 March 2021. We will be focussed on a reopening portfolio of destinations with expected well vaccination and low

incidence rates. Destinations will include the Greek islands, the Balearics, the Canaries and Portugal. More than

60% of our planned capacity for Summer 2021 are to destinations with anticipated low incidence rates. - Summer 2021 ASP1 is up 22%, and continues to be driven by both pricing and mix, with higher level of packaged

holidays booked versus prior year. - We anticipate TUI Cruises to operate a phased restart with summer itineraries from May, with its full Mein Schiff

fleet of seven ships to be in operation by Q4. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is currently sailing with Europa 2, with Europa

to resume in Q4. Expedition Class Hanseatic nature and Hanseatic inspiration to resume end of May with short

cruises, with their newest ship Hanseatic spirit scheduled to join from August. - Marella is offering UK cruise itineraries with Explorer and Explorer 2 from end of June. From August, Discovery and

Discovery 2 are scheduled to operate cruises to the Mediterranean. - Continued customer appetite and intention to travel for future seasons: - Winter 2021/22 - UK bookings1 up 17%, - Summer 2022 bookings - UK bookings1 up 293%

1 Bookings up to 2 May 2021 compared to respective bookings for 2019 programmes (undistorted by COVID-19) and relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk

Global Realignment Programme

As one of our self-help measures, we announced our Global Realignment Programme to deliver targeted savings across the group of EUR400m per annum by FY2023. Projects are well underway across core functions, Markets & Airlines and TUI Musement (formerly Destination Experiences) and we are on track to achieve almost 50% of our targeted savings by end of the current financial year. Of the 8k roles potentially impacted as part of the programme, we have to date a reduction of 6k FTEs already agreed.

Report on changes in expected development

It remains difficult to forecast the further course of the pandemic and its impact on customer behavior. In view of these considerable uncertainties, the Management Board continues to believe that it is not in a position to issue a specific forecast for the financial year2021.

The expectations for the financial year 2021made in the Annual Report 2020 have been adjusted in the following points.

Due to the travel restrictions in the first half of the year and the current expectations for the summer season 2021, we now expect TUI Group revenue (IFRS 16) in financial year 2021 to be down year-on-year at constant currency rates.

Based on expected gross capital expenditure, divestments and recoveries from advance payments made for aircraft orders, we expect cash inflow from net investments in property, plant and equipment and financial investments to be at least at the prior-year level in financial year 2021. - See also TUI Group Annual Report 2020 page 50

Structure and strategy of TUI Group

Reporting structure

The present Half-Year Financial Report 2021 is based on TUI Group's reporting structure set out in the Annual Report 2020. - See TUI Group Annual Report 2020 from page 26

Group strategy

TUI Group's strategy set out in the Annual Report 2020 should be continued after the effects of COVID-19 have subsided. - See TUI Group Annual Report 2020 from page 23

Consolidated earnings

Revenue EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % Hotels & Resorts 83.9 300.2 - 72.0 Cruises 1.5 481.6 - 99.7 TUI Musement 18.6 300.4 - 93.8 Holiday Experiences 104.0 1,082.2 - 90.4 Northern Region 159.1 2,187.0 - 92.7 Central Region 337.4 2,209.9 - 84.7 Western Region 102.1 1,075.1 - 90.5 Markets & Airlines 598.6 5,471.9 - 89.1 All other segments 13.6 84.5 - 83.9 TUI Group 716.3 6,638.7 - 89.2 TUI Group (at constant currency) 732.4 6,638.7 - 89.0 Underlying EBIT EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Hotels & Resorts - 198.3 56.1 n. a. Cruises - 153.3 26.9 n. a. TUI Musement - 62.0 - 28.9 - 114.5 Holiday Experiences - 413.6 54.2 n. a. Northern Region - 418.3 - 415.2 - 0.7 Central Region - 272.0 - 179.5 - 51.5 Western Region - 159.8 - 189.6 + 15.7 Markets & Airlines - 850.1 - 784.3 - 8.4 All other segments - 45.1 - 64.6 + 30.2 TUI Group - 1,308.8 - 794.8 - 64.7 EBIT EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Hotels & Resorts - 198.4 56.0 n. a. Cruises - 153.4 26.9 n. a. TUI Musement - 67.1 - 39.1 - 71.6 Holiday Experiences - 418.9 43.9 n. a. Northern Region - 441.0 - 423.4 - 4.2 Central Region - 224.1 - 100.5 - 123.0 Western Region - 166.5 - 199.0 + 16.3 Markets & Airlines - 831.7 - 722.8 - 15.1 All other segments - 48.0 - 67.0 + 28.4 TUI Group - 1,298.5 - 746.0 - 74.1

Segmental performance

Holiday Experiences EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Revenue 104.0 1,082.2 - 90.4 Underlying EBIT - 413.6 54.2 n. a. Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 422.7 54.2 n. a. Hotels & Resorts EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Total revenue 146.8 582.4 - 74.8 Revenue 83.9 300.2 - 72.1 Underlying EBIT - 198.3 56.1 n. a. Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 204.6 56.1 n. a. Capacity hotels total1 ('000) 9,418 16,634 - 43.4 Riu 4,782 8,199 - 41.7 Robinson 601 1,337 - 55.1 Blue Diamond 2,032 2,298 - 11.6 Occupancy rate hotels total2 40 75 - 35 (in %, variance in % points) Riu 41 82 - 41 Robinson 48 67 - 19 Blue Diamond 39 75 - 36 Average revenue per bed hotels total3 64 73 - 13.3 (in EUR) Riu 55 70 - 20.5 Robinson 92 97 - 5.5 Blue Diamond 93 123 - 24.2 Revenue includes fully consolidated companies, all other KPIs incl. companies measured at equity. 1 Group owned or leased hotel beds multiplied by opening days per quarter 2 Occupied beds divided by capacity 3 Arrangement revenue divided by occupied beds

122 hotels were open as at the end of the period (34% of Group hotel portfolio), reflecting both the winter seasonality and travel restrictions currently in place.

Overall H1 occupancy rate declined 35%pts to 40% across our operating portfolio, reflecting the impact of travel restrictions across our key European markets throughout most of H1. Average daily rate declined by 13% to EUR63.5.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: TUI GROUP HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 -3-

Underlying EBIT loss of EUR198m, down EUR254m versus prior year reflects the factors as outlined above.

Cruises EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Revenue1 1.5 481.6 - 99.7 Underlying EBIT - 153.3 26.9 n. a. Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 155.2 26.9 n. a. Occupancy (in %, variance in % points) TUI Cruises 35 97 - 62 Marella Cruises - 96 n. a. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises2 33 77 - 44 Passenger days ('000) TUI Cruises 354 2,854 - 87.6 Marella Cruises - 1,366 n. a. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises 21 191 - 88.8 Average daily rates3 (in EUR) TUI Cruises 104 141 - 26.4 Marella Cruises4 (in GBP) - 146 n. a. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises2 411 611 - 32.7 1 No revenue is carried for TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as the joint venture is consolidated at equity 2 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises prior year KPIs restated to align to TUI Cruises methodology 3 Per day and passenger 4 Inclusive of transfers, flights and hotels due to the integrated nature of Marella Cruises, in GBP

In the first quarter, TUI Cruises operated three ships (Mein Schiff 1, 2 and 6), offering short "Blue Cruises" around the Baltic Sea, Greek and Canary Islands. In the second quarter, Mein Schiff 1 and 2 operated with itineraries to the Canaries. H1 average daily rate of the operated fleet was EUR104, down 26% versus prior year (H1 FY2020: EUR141) reflecting the shorter average duration and more local routes of "Blue Cruises". H1 occupancy of the operated fleet was 35%, reflecting the overall more subdued environment for departures as a result of travel restrictions as well as adherence to COVID-19 government safety advice capping the numbers of passengers on board.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises operated two ships during the first quarter, the Europa 2 and Hanseatic inspiration, which offered sailings to the Baltic Sea and the Canaries. The Europa 2 continued to sail in the second quarter, offering itineraries to the Canary Islands. H1 average daily rate for the operated fleet was EUR411, down 33% versus prior year (H1 FY2020: EUR611), reflecting the pricing of shorter and more local itineraries. H1 occupancy of the operated fleet was 33% (H1 FY2020: 77%).

Marella Cruises (our UK cruise brand) remained suspended throughout the period, in line with UK government travel advice, with our teams in preparation mode for restart towards the end of Q3.

Underlying EBIT loss of EUR153m, down EUR180m versus prior year, reflects the limited capacity operated over the period as a result of travel restrictions. Prior year includes 100% result of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises (H1 FY2020: Underlying EBIT of EUR22m) which is now consolidated at equity within the TUI Cruises Joint Venture.

TUI Musement (formerly Destination Experiences) EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Total revenue 25.4 423.7 - 94.0 Revenue 18.6 300.4 - 93.8 Underlying EBIT - 62.0 - 28.9 - 114.5 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 62.9 - 28.9 - 117.6

141K excursions and activities sold, down 90% versus prior year, reflecting the limited operations throughout the period, resulting in an underlying EBIT loss of EUR62m, a decline of EUR33m on prior year.

Online distribution was 50% increasing from 21% in H1 2020, driven by the successful integration of Musement inventory across our TUI source markets App.

Markets & Airlines EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Revenue 598.6 5,471.9 - 89.1 Underlying EBIT - 850.1 - 784.3 - 8.4 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 855.5 - 784.3 - 9.1 Direct distribution mix1,3 76 73 + 3 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2,3 56 49 + 7 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000)3 684 6,265 - 89.1 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales 3 Like-for-like basis excluding disposed entities Berge & Meer and Boomerang

As covered above, due to the extended lockdown measures across many of our key source markets, operations have been highly limited for the majority of the first half. A total of 684k customers departed in the first half, down 89% versus prior year, with around half departing in the month of October, prior to more recent restrictions.

Underlying loss of EUR850m reflects the limited capacity operated over the period.

Northern Region EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Revenue 159.1 2,187.0 - 92.7 Underlying EBIT - 418.3 - 415.2 - 0.7 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 425.3 - 415.2 - 2.4 Direct distribution mix1 93 91 + 2 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 76 65 + 11 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 119 2,239 - 94.7 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

Underlying loss of EUR418m, down EUR3m versus prior year. 119K customers departed in the first six months, down 95% versus prior year.

Direct distribution increased by 2%pts to 93% (H1 FY2020: 91%) with online distribution increasing by 11%pts to 76% (H1 FY2020: 65%).

Central Region EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Revenue 337.4 2,209.9 - 84.7 Underlying EBIT - 272.0 - 179.5 - 51.5 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 272.0 - 179.5 - 51.5 Direct distribution mix1,3 63 51 + 12 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2,3 37 22 + 15 (in %, variance in % points) Customers3 ('000) 333 2,196 - 84.9 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales 3 Like-for-like basis excluding disposed entities Berge & Meer and Boomerang

Underlying loss of EUR272m, down EUR93m versus prior year. 333K customers departed in the first six months, down 85% versus prior year.

Direct distribution increased by 12%pts to 63% (H1 FY2020: 51%) with online distribution increasing by 15%pts to 37% (H1 FY2020: 22%).

Western Region EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Revenue 102.1 1,075.1 - 90.5 Underlying EBIT - 159.8 - 189.6 + 15.7 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 158.2 - 189.6 + 16.6 Direct distribution mix1 86 78 + 8 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 72 61 + 11 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 232 1,830 - 87.3 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

Underlying loss of EUR160m, up EUR30m versus prior year. 232K customers departed in the first six months, down 87% versus prior year.

Direct distribution increased by 8%pts to 86% (H1 FY2020: 78%) with online distribution increasing by 11%pts to 72% (H1 FY2020: 61%).

All other segments EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Revenue 13.6 84.5 - 83.9 Underlying EBIT - 45.1 - 64.6 + 30.2 Underlying EBIT at constant currency) - 45.3 - 64.6 + 29.9

Underlying EBIT loss was EUR45m, up EUR20m versus prior year.

Financial position and net assets

Cash Flow / Net capex and investments / Net debt

In the period under review the TUI Group's operating cash flow continued to be impacted by the travel restrictions imposed by COVID-19 in March 2020.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: TUI GROUP HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 -4-

At EUR1,476.0m, the cash outflow from operating activities increased by EUR747.6m year-on-year.

The net debt as of 31 March 2021 increased by EUR1,910.6m to EUR6,813.1m.

Net debt 31 Mar 2021 31 Mar 2020 Var. % Financial debt 4,847.9 2,014.4 + 140.7 Lease liabilities 3,377.8 3,922.8 - 13.9 Cash and cash equivalents 1,399.7 1,022.7 + 36.9 Short-term interest-bearing investments 12.9 12.0 + 7.5 Net debt 6,813.1 4,902.5 + 39.0 Net capex and investments EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % Cash gross capex Hotels & Resorts 69.9 170.7 - 59.1 Cruises 15.1 43.5 - 65.3 TUI Musement 5.8 7.2 - 19.4 Holiday Experiences 90.8 221.4 - 59.0 Northern Region 5.4 30.9 - 82.5 Central Region 2.5 9.0 - 72.2 Western Region 1.7 11.9 - 85.7 Markets & Airlines* 15.0 60.7 - 75.3 All other segments 32.9 39.4 - 16.5 TUI Group 138.7 321.5 - 56.9 Net pre delivery payments on aircraft - 31.6 - 42.4 + 25.5 Financial investments 21.7 56.9 - 61.9 Divestments - 237.2 - 48.8 - 386.1 Net capex and investments - 108.4 287.2 n. a.

* Including EUR5.4m for H1 2021 (previous year EUR8.9m) cash gross capex of the aircraft leasing companies, which are allocated to Markets & Airlines as a whole, but not to the individual segments Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region.

Cash gross capex in H1 FY 2021 was 56.9 % lower year-on-year, reflecting our disciplined capex management. Net capex and investments declined by EUR395.6m.

The divestments related mainly to the sale of Hapag-Lloyd Kreuzfahrten to our joint venture TUI Cruises and the sale and lease back of spares and aircraft. Previous year's divestments included the sale of two German specialist tour operators.

Assets and liabilities

Assets and liabilities 31 Mar 2021 30 Sep 2020 Var. % Non-current assets 12,205.0 12,647.8 - 3.5 Current assets 2,621.4 2,693.4 - 2.7 Assets 14,826.4 15,341.1 - 3.4 Equity 192.7 218.1 - 11.6 Provisions 2,221.1 2,317.3 - 4.2 Financial liabilities 4,847.9 4,269.0 + 13.6 Other liabilities 7,564.7 8,536.7 - 11.4 Liabilities 14,826.4 15,341.1 - 3.4

Comments on the consolidated income statement

Unaudited condensed consolidated income statement of TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2020 to 31 Mar 2021 EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Revenue 716.3 6,638.7 - 89.2 Cost of sales 1,518.2 6,959.7 - 78.2 Gross loss - 801.9 - 321.0 - 149.8 Administrative expenses 387.7 528.4 - 26.6 Other income 10.8 93.1 - 88.4 Other expenses 8.2 3.7 +121.6 Impairment (+) / Reversals of impairment (-) of financial assets - 29.1 23.5 n. a. Financial income 26.9 22.4 +20.1 Financial expenses 256.0 129.7 +97.4 Share of result of joint ventures and associates - 157.2 41.9 n. a. Impairment (+) / Reversals of impairment (-) of net investments in joint ventures and associates Earnings before income taxes - - 849.0 - 81.8 1,543.7 Income taxes (expense (+), income (-)) - 45.6 - 34.0 - 34.1 Group loss - - 815.0 - 83.8 1,498.1 Group loss attributable to shareholders of TUI AG - - 861.4 - 71.2 1,474.8 Group loss / profit attributable to non-controlling interest - 23.3 46.4 n. a.

The development of TUI Group's revenue and earnings in H1 FY 2021 was still materially impacted by the suspension of the vast majority of our tour operation, aviation, hotel and cruise operations as a result of the global travel restrictions in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. TUI Group's results generally also reflect the significant seasonal swing in tourism between the winter and summer travel months, however this period the impact is less evident due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated turnover in H1 FY 2021 declined by 89.2 % year-on-year to EUR0.7bn. On a constant currency basis, turnover fell by 89.0 % year-on-year. This decline reflects the worldwide travel restrictions imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Alternative performance measures

We use underlying EBIT for our management system. We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, taxes and result of the measurement of the Group's interest hedges.

One-off items carried here include adjustments for income and expense items that reflect amounts and frequencies of occurrence rendering an evaluation of the operating profitability of the segments and the Group more difficult or causing distortions. These items include gains on disposal of financial investments, significant gains and losses from the sale of assets as well as significant restructuring and integration expenses. Any effects from purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments are adjusted. Also, any goodwill impairments would be adjusted in the reconciliation to underlying EBIT.

Reconciliation to underlying EBIT EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Earnings before income taxes - 1,543.7 - 849.0 - 81.8 plus: Net interest expense (excluding expense / income from measurement of interest 239.6 104.7 +128.8 hedges) plus / less: Expense (income) from measurement of interest hedges 5.6 - 1.7 n. a. EBIT - 1,298.5 - 746.0 - 74.1 Adjustments: less: Separately disclosed items - 26.4 - 71.1 plus: Expense from purchase price allocation 16.2 22.3 Underlying EBIT - 1,308.8 - 794.8 - 64.7

The TUI Group's operating loss adjusted for special items increased by EUR514.0m to EUR1,308.8m in H1 FY 2021. - For further details on the separately disclosed items see page 4USD in the Notes of this Report.

Key figures of income statement H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted EBITDAR - 824.0 - 161.9 - 409.0 Operating rental expenses - 7.5 - 35.0 + 78.6 EBITDA - 831.5 - 196.9 - 322.3 Depreciation/amortisation less reversals of depreciation* - 467.0 - 549.1 + 15.0 EBIT - 1,298.5 - 746.0 - 74.1 Income/Expense from the meaurement of interest hedges 5.6 - 1.7 n. a. Net interest expense 239.6 104.7 + 128.8 EBT - 1,543.7 - 849.0 - 81.8 * on property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, financial and other assets

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: TUI GROUP HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 -5-

Other segment indicators

Underlying EBITDA EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Hotels & Resorts - 87.1 156.4 n. a. Cruises - 122.3 101.0 n. a. TUI Musement - 49.5 - 15.3 - 223.5 Holiday Experiences - 258.9 242.1 n. a. Northern Region - 255.5 - 247.8 - 3.1 Central Region - 209.9 - 103.5 - 102.8 Western Region - 90.7 - 99.5 + 8.8 Markets & Airlines - 556.1 - 450.7 - 23.4 All other segments - 41.1 - 57.4 + 28.4 TUI Group - 856.1 - 266.0 - 221.8 EBITDA EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Var. % adjusted Hotels & Resorts - 87.2 156.3 n. a. Cruises - 122.3 101.0 n. a. TUI Musement - 50.9 - 19.8 - 157.1 Holiday Experiences - 260.4 237.5 n. a. Northern Region - 272.1 - 249.5 - 9.1 Central Region - 161.3 - 21.4 - 653.7 Western Region - 93.8 - 103.8 + 9.6 Markets & Airlines - 527.2 - 374.6 - 40.7 All other segments - 44.0 - 59.8 + 26.4 TUI Group - 831.5 - 196.9 - 322.3 Employees 31 March 2021 31 March 2020 Var. % Hotels & Resorts 9,068 16,655 - 45.6 Cruises* 59 347 - 83.0 TUI Musement 3,856 6,983 - 44.8 Holiday Experiences 12,983 23,985 - 45.9 Northern Region 8,710 11,458 - 24.0 Central Region 7,860 9,701 - 19.0 Western Region 4,163 5,954 - 30.1 Markets & Airlines 20,733 27,113 - 23.5 All other segments 2,313 2,427 - 4.7 Total 36,029 53,525 - 32.7 * Excludes TUI Cruises (JV) employees. Cruises employees are primarily hired by external crew management agencies.

Corporate Governance

Composition of the Boards

In H1 2021 the composition of Boards of TUI AG changed as follows:

The terms of office of all ten employee representatives on the Supervisory Board and four of the ten Supervisory Board members to be elected by the Annual General Meeting ended at the close of the Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021.

The following members were elected or re-elected to the Supervisory Board by this year's the ordinary General Meeting:

Dr. Jutta Dönges, Managing Director of Finanzagentur GmbH; Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst, President of the German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP); Janina Kugel, Supervisory Board member & Senior Advisor and Alexey Mordashov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal. Peter Long and Angelika Gifford resigned from the Supervisory Board at the end of their regular term of office.

The ten Supervisory Board members representing the employees were already elected on 8 October 2020. Mark Muratovic and Tanja Viehl were elected to the Supervisory Board as new employee representatives. Dr Dierk Hirschel and Michael Pönipp stepped down at the end of their regular term of office.

The composition of TUI AG's Executive Board changed as follows in H1 2021:

Birgit Conix, who had been responsible for Finance on TUI AG's Executive Board since July 2018, left in December 2020. She was succeeded by Executive Board member Sebastian Ebel.

In January 2021, Peter Krueger took over a newly tailored Executive Board department as Chief Strategy Officer, combining the TUI Airlines, hotel and cruise shareholdings as well as his previous areas of responsibility TUI Strategy and M&A.

The current, complete composition of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board is published on our website, where it is permanently accessible to the public.

- www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/corporate-governance

Risk and Opportunity Report

Successful management of existing and emerging risks is critical to the long-term success of our business and to the achievement of our strategic objectives. Full details of our risk governance framework and principal risks can be found in the Annual Report 2020.

- Details see Risk Report in our Annual Report 2020, from page 33

Actively Managed: IT Development & Strategy, Integration & Restructuring, Corporate & Social Responsibility, Information Security, Brexit

Monitored: Destination Disruption, Customer Demand, Input Cost Volatility, Cash flow, Legal & Regulatory Compliance, Health & Safety, Supplier Reliance, Talent & Leadership Development, Joint Venture Partnerships

Several principal risks materialised simultaneously as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to travel restrictions across the world, both within the Markets as well as in destination countries.

There is material uncertainty as to when the TUI Group's travel activities can be fully resumed. Taking into account the financing lines still available and the low operating cash inflows in the last six months due to the pandemic, there is a risk that, in the absence of an increase in new travel bookings in the coming months and related customer prepayments from summer 2021 onwards, the TUI Group will no longer have sufficient financial resources to continue its business operations without further support measures or the short-term sale of non-current assets. Overall, there is a risk that the TUI Group will not be able to continue its business operations without further external support measures and realise its assets and service its liabilities in the normal course of business.

TUI's solvency could also be jeopardized if a further suspension of covenant compliance is not achieved for the test period ending on 30 September 2021 and beyond. Furthermore, the loans from KfW (both tranches) and the initial revolving credit facility totaling EUR4.6bn will have to be refinanced in FY 2022. Due to the uncertainty regarding future business development, there is a risk that refinancing on the banking and capital markets will not be successful and that an extension of the existing financing or further government support measures will therefore be necessary.

During this period of travel suspension, the Executive Board continues to monitor the key risks, particularly heightened risks such as customer demand and those that impact the financial profile (i.e. cost volatility and cashflow) of the Group.

Additionally, TUI Group is preparing to restart operations to align to the requirements to be introduced by source markets and destinations once restrictions begin to lift. This is to ensure resumption of activities at the earliest and in the safest manner.

Unaudited condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Unaudited condensed consolidated income statement of TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2020 to 31 Mar 2021 EUR million Notes H1 2021 H1 2020 adjusted* Revenue (1) 716.3 6,638.7 Cost of sales (2) 1,518.2 6,959.7 Gross loss - 801.9 - 321.0 Administrative expenses (2) 387.7 528.4 Other income (3) 10.8 93.1 Other expenses (4) 8.2 3.7 Impairment (+) / Reversals of impairment (-) of financial assets (20) - 29.1 23.5 Financial income (5) 26.9 22.4 Financial expenses (5) 256.0 129.7 Share of result of joint ventures and associates (6) - 157.2 41.9 Impairment (+) / Reversals of impairment (-) of net investments in joint ventures and (6) - 0.5 - associates Earnings before income taxes - - 849.0 1,543.7 Income taxes (expense (+), income (-)) (7) - 45.6 - 34.0 Group loss - - 815.0 1,498.1 Group loss attributable to shareholders of TUI AG - - 861.4 1,474.8 Group loss / profit attributable to non-controlling interest (8) - 23.3 46.4 * For further information, please refer to the section 'Correction of comparative periods' Earnings per share EUR H1 2021 H1 2020

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: TUI GROUP HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 -6-

adjusted* Basic and diluted loss / earnings per share - 1.83 - 1.46 * For further information, please refer to the section 'Correction of comparative periods' Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income of TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2020 to 31 Mar 2021 EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 adjusted* Group loss - 1,498.1 - 815.0 Remeasurements of defined benefit obligations and related fund assets - 144.3 458.1 Other comprehensive income of companies measured at equity that will not be reclassified 29.9 - 44.8 Fair value gain/loss on investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI - 0.5 - 8.3 Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified (expense (-), income (+)) 32.9 - 103.1 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss - 82.0 301.9 Foreign exchange differences 63.1 - 121.4 Cash flow hedges 53.9 - 444.4 Other comprehensive income of companies measured at equity that may be reclassified - 23.3 - 5.0 Income tax related to items that may be reclassified (expense (-), income (+)) - 22.1 106.6 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 71.6 - 464.2 Other comprehensive income - 10.4 - 162.3 Total comprehensive income - 1,508.5 - 977.3 attributable to shareholders of TUI AG - 1,498.1 - 984.0 attributable to non-controlling interest - 10.4 6.7 * For further information, please refer to the section 'Correction of comparative periods' Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position of TUI Group as at 31 Mar 2021 EUR million Notes 31 Mar 2021 30 Sep 2020 Assets Goodwill (9) 3,007.9 2,914.5 Other intangible assets 552.1 553.5 Property, plant and equipment (10) 3,396.3 3,462.5 Right-of-use assets (11) 3,183.3 3,227.9 Investments in joint ventures and associates 1,092.8 1,186.7 Trade and other receivables (12) (20) 199.9 402.4 Derivative financial instruments (20) 4.5 7.4 Other financial assets (20) 10.1 10.6 Touristic payments on account 128.0 149.9 Other non-financial assets 381.8 423.2 Income tax assets 9.6 9.6 Deferred tax assets 238.7 299.6 Non-current assets 12,205.0 12,647.8 Inventories 71.5 73.2 Trade and other receivables (12) (20) 386.9 486.3 Derivative financial instruments (20) 29.4 88.9 Other financial assets (20) 12.9 14.9 Touristic payments on account 512.1 555.5 Other non-financial assets 132.5 113.4 Income tax assets 71.8 70.9 Cash and cash equivalents (20) 1,399.7 1,233.1 Assets held for sale (13) 4.7 57.2 Current assets 2,621.4 2,693.4 Total assets 14,826.4 15,341.1 Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position of TUI Group as at 31 Mar 2021 EUR million Notes 31 Mar 2021 30 Sep 2020 Equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 1,099.4 1,509.4 Capital reserves 5,190.4 4,211.0 Revenue reserves - 7,673.2 - 6,168.8 Silent participation 920.0 - Equity before non-controlling interest - 463.4 - 448.4 Non-controlling interest 656.0 666.5 Equity (19) 192.7 218.1 Pension provisions and similar obligations (14) 1,027.5 983.6 Other provisions 696.4 912.1 Non-current provisions 1,724.0 1,895.7 Financial liabilities (15), (20) 4,578.9 3,691.7 Lease liabilities (16) 2,663.8 2,712.6 Derivative financial instruments (20) 19.0 44.0 Other financial liabilities (17), (20) 5.7 7.2 Other non-financial liabilities 200.3 198.4 Income tax liabilities 80.5 61.3 Deferred tax liabilities 67.2 192.7 Non-current liabilities 7,615.6 6,908.1 Non-current provisions and liabilities 9,339.6 8,803.7 Pension provisions and similar obligations (14) 30.4 31.4 Other provisions 466.8 390.3 Current provisions 497.1 421.6 Financial liabilities (15), (20) 268.9 577.3 Lease liabilities (16) 714.1 687.3 Trade payables (20) 1,190.4 1,611.5 Derivative financial instruments (20) 72.9 274.8 Other financial liabilities (17), (20) 396.0 422.0 Touristic advance payments received (18) 1,664.4 1,770.1 Other non-financial liabilities 430.0 447.8 Income tax liabilities 60.3 82.4 Current liabilities 4,797.0 5,873.2 Liabilities related to assets held for sale - 24.5 Current provisions and liabilities 5,294.1 6,319.3 Total equity, liabilities and provisions 14,826.4 15,341.1 Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in Group equity of TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2020 to 31 Mar 2021 Subscribed Capital Revenue Silent Equity before Non-controlling EUR million capital reserves reserves participation non-controlling interest Total interest Balance as at 30 Sep 1,509.4 4,211.0 - - - 448.4 666.5 218.1 2020 6,168.8 Dividends - - - - - - 0.1 - 0.1 Share-based payment - - 0.5 - 0.5 - 0.5 schemes Conversion of - 34.5 - - 34.5 - 34.5 convertible bonds Capital increase 509.0 25.9 - 920.0 1,454.9 - 1,454.9 Capital reduction - 919.0 919.0 - - - - - Other - - - 6.9 - - 6.9 - - 6.9 Group loss - - - - - 1,474.8 - 23.3 - 1,474.8 1,498.1 Foreign exchange - - 50.2 - 50.2 12.9 63.1 differences Financial assets at - - - 0.5 - - 0.5 - - 0.5 FVTOCI Cash Flow Hedges - - 53.9 - 53.9 - 53.9 Remeasurements of defined benefit - - - 144.3 - - 144.3 - - 144.3 obligations and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)