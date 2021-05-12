

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group plc (NEX.L) reported continued improving performance trajectory across its business in the first four months of 2021 despite the ongoing lockdown restrictions.



The company's April revenue rose by around 50% compared to last year. Further, the company noted that operating profit for the period 1 January 2021 to 30 April 2021 is ahead of last year driven by the actions taken to reduce costs.



Given the ongoing restrictions on travel, the company continues to anticipate first half performance to be at least in line with that delivered in the second half of 2020.



Also, National Express continues to project a robust improvement in the second half of the year as vaccination programmes enable more restrictions to be lifted.



