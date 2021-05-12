India is targeting 280 GW of solar by 2030, of which 240 GW has yet to be built, but India Ratings says the country's production-linked incentives will only cover up to 13% of future deployments.From pv magazine India India Ratings and Research has said in a new report that India's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) could facilitate the development of an additional 8 GW to 12 GW of annual solar cell and module manufacturing capacity. The scheme provides $613 million for beneficiary manufacturing facilities, to be distributed based on ...

