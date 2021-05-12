DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.28 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 462000 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 104523 EQS News ID: 1195635 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195635&application_name=news

