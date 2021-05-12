DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B (AUEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B DEALING DATE: 11/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 6.0897 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 338744585 CODE: AUEM =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM Sequence No.: 104668 EQS News ID: 1195783 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195783&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)