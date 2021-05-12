DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 11/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.6999 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 731616 CODE: MSDU =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 104687 EQS News ID: 1195803 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 12, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)