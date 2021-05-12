DJ Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2021 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 62.2368 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60827509 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 104454 EQS News ID: 1195564 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)