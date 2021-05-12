

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the company declined to 16.97 billion yen or 20.35 yen per share from 20.28 billion yen or 23.67 yen per share last year.



Revenue was 409.30 billion yen, down from 424.55 billion yen in the prior year.



For the current fiscal year, the company now projects basic earnings per share of 123.56 yen, normalized operating profit of 180.0 billion yen and revenue of 1.88 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de