Vivre, 9 years of activity: sales of over 261 million euros and more than 1.1 million customers in 9 European countries

BUCHAREST, Romania, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivre celebrates 9 years since its launch with sales of over 261 million euros in nine countries from Central and Eastern Europe. According to data recorded so far, the company has reached more than 1.1 million customers and aims to exceed a total of 1.4 million unique customers, who have purchased at least once from Vivre platforms, up to the end of 2021.

In the first quarter of this year, the company's sales were on an upward trend, marking an increase of about 28% compared to the same period last year. Also, the Vivre Marketplace business line, launched in 2020, which makes it easier for retailers to sell products on Vivre platforms, is booming and includes more than 500 active suppliers to date.

Regarding the total number of orders processed in the 9 years of existence,6.3 million packages reached customers in Romania and the other eight countries where the company operates, most of which are distributed in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Croatia. The most wanted category of products was furniture, which generated sales of over 80 million euros in its nine years of existence.

"Vivre's 9th anniversary finds us in nine countries, with big plans to consolidate these markets in which we operate. The last year has shown us that there is no turning back in e-commerce, so we want to keep up with the fast pace in which this market segment is developing and, in the coming years, to become the main home & decor marketplace in the region. The growth in the first quarter of 2021 shows us that we are in line with the growth rate forecast for this year, respectively 30%, and this gives us confidence to direct important investments in all business areas, to offer our customers unique designs, in the shortest time possible and at attractive prices," said Monica Cadogan, CEO and co-founder of Vivre.

Starting with 6th of May 2021, Vivre welcomes customers with a campaign of discounts of up to 80% on furniture, sofas and armchairs, home textiles, kitchen and dining accessories, decorations, carpets, lifestyle items and more.

About Vivre

Vivre is the main e-commerce in the home & deco industry in Central and Eastern Europe, founded in 2012 by Romanian entrepreneurs, with sales in 9 countries in Central and Eastern Europe: Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Poland and Greece. More than 150,000 items of furniture, decorations, textiles and accessories collected from 1,000 brands worldwide are available on Vivre mobile sites and applications. Vivre offers thousands of new products every day for those who want to become their own designers.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506586/Vivre_Logo.jpg