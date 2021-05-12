Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 April 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Everbright Environment 5.7% China Suntien Green Energy 5.5% Drax Group 5.4% National Grid 5.1% SSE 4.9% Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.6% New Energy Solar 4.5% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.4% RWE 4.3% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.3% Fortum 4.1% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 3.9% China Longyuan Power Group 3.7% TransAlta Renewables 3.4% OPG Power Ventures 3.3% Acciona 3.1% Clearway Energy A Class 2.9% Northland Power 2.1% Greencoat Renewable 2.1% MPC Energy Solutions 2.0%

At close of business on 30 April 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 28.0% Renewable energy developers 23.6% Renewable focused utilities 14.8% Biomass generation and production 6.5% Waste to energy 5.7% Energy storage 6.3% Renewable technology and service 3.2% Electricity networks 5.1% Liquidation portfolio 3.3% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 0.9% Carbon markets 0.8% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7% 100.0%