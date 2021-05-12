Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-05-12
|Name
|?ELLEVIO AB
|Isin
|XS1562583937
|Coupon, spread
|2.24
|Maturity
|2024-02-28
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-05-12
|Name
|HUSQVARNA AB
|Isin
|SE0013359486
|Coupon, spread
|1.00
|Maturity
|2024-12-04
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-05-12
|Name
|HUSQVARNA AB
|Isin
|SE0010869677
|Coupon, spread
|1.375
|Maturity
|2023-02-14
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|-Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-05-12
|Name
|LUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB
|Isin
|SE0012676609
|Coupon, spread
|0.910
|Maturity
|2025-11-13
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-05-12
|Name
|LUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB
|Isin
|SE0009241524
|Coupon, spread
|1.337
|Maturity
|2023-10-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-05-12
|Name
|WILLHEM AB
|Isin
|SE0012193985
|Coupon, spread
|0.979
|Maturity
|2025-02-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-05-12
|Name
|WILLHEM AB
|Isin
|SE0013882966
|Coupon, spread
|0.320
|Maturity
|2024-04-08
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-05-12
|Name
|CASTELLUM AB
|Isin
|SE0011062827
|Coupon, spread
|1.650
|Maturity
|2023-05-17
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|-Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-05-12
|Name
|CASTELLUM AB
|Isin
|SE0012675916
|Coupon, spread
|1.545
|Maturity
|2025-11-27
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|60
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|60
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield, DM
|1.295
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|1.290
|Highest yield, DM
|1.300
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
