Mittwoch, 12.05.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2021 | 11:41
Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-05-12
Name?ELLEVIO AB
IsinXS1562583937
Coupon, spread2.24
Maturity2024-02-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-05-12
NameHUSQVARNA AB
IsinSE0013359486
Coupon, spread1.00
Maturity2024-12-04
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-05-12
NameHUSQVARNA AB
IsinSE0010869677
Coupon, spread1.375
Maturity2023-02-14
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
-Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-05-12
NameLUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB
IsinSE0012676609
Coupon, spread0.910
Maturity2025-11-13
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-05-12
NameLUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB
IsinSE0009241524
Coupon, spread1.337
Maturity2023-10-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-05-12
NameWILLHEM AB
IsinSE0012193985
Coupon, spread0.979
Maturity2025-02-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-05-12
NameWILLHEM AB
IsinSE0013882966
Coupon, spread0.320
Maturity2024-04-08
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-05-12
NameCASTELLUM AB
IsinSE0011062827
Coupon, spread1.650
Maturity2023-05-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
-Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-05-12
NameCASTELLUM AB
IsinSE0012675916
Coupon, spread1.545
Maturity2025-11-27
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln60
Volume bought, SEK mln60
Number of bids2
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield, DM1.295
Lowest accepted yield, DM1.290
Highest yield, DM1.300
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


