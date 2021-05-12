ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Urges Stockholders to IMMEDIATELY Vote FOR All Proposals Related to the Merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is urging its stockholders to IMMEDIATELY vote FOR the proposals put forth in its proxy statement to be voted on at the May 13, 2021 special meeting of stockholders, all of which relate to the proposed merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a global weight-loss solutions company offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and associated metabolic disease.

"We are urging all of our stockholders to take a few minutes to vote by phone or email on this important transaction," said Obalon CEO Andrew Rasdal. "The merger with ReShape cannot be completed without the approval of each of the proposals being voted on at the special meeting, including approval of the proposed reverse stock split."

Obalon stockholders as of the close of business on April 7, 2021, the record date for the special meeting, are eligible to vote and attend the virtual special meeting even if you do not currently hold those shares. The Obalon board of directors has recommended that the Obalon stockholders vote FOR each of the proposals.

All materials regarding the Obalon special meeting are available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OBLN2021SM.

Your Vote Is Important, No Matter How Many or How Few Shares You Own.

HOW TO VOTE

Obalon stockholders of record should follow the instructions on their proxy card to vote by phone or online. They may call proxy solicitor MacKenzie Partners toll-free at (800) 322-2885 to vote over the phone or by following the instructions in the proxy card previously delivered to them to vote online.

If you have questions or require assistance in voting your proxy, please call our proxy solicitor MacKenzie Partners toll-free at (800) 322-2885 or by email at proxy@mackenziepartners.com for assistance.

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger involving Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. Obalon filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-254841) with the SEC. The Registration Statement on Form S-4 was declared effective on April 13, 2021. The final joint proxy and consent solicitation statement/prospectus was filed with the SEC on April 13, 2021 and was first sent to the stockholders of Obalon and ReShape on or about April 13, 2021. The final joint proxy and consent solicitation statement/prospectus contains important information about Obalon, ReShape, the proposed merger and related matters. STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE FINAL JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS) AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY, AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT STOCKHOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING A DECISION ABOUT THE MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS. In addition to receiving the final joint proxy statement/prospectus and proxy card or voting instruction form by mail, stockholders will also be able to obtain the final joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Obalon, without charge, from the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) or, without charge, by directing a written request to: Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., 5421 Avenida Encinas, Suite F, Carlsbad, CA 92008, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

Participants in the Solicitation

Obalon and its directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Obalon's stockholders in connection with the proposed merger. Information regarding the interests of Obalon's directors and executive officers in the proposed merger is contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus. Additional information about Obalon's directors and executive officers is contained in Obalon's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 12, 2021. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

CONTACT:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

949-276-6042

tstankovich@ReShapeLifesci.com

SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/646689/Obalon-Therapeutics-Inc-Urges-Stockholders-to-IMMEDIATELY-Vote-FOR-All-Proposals-Related-to-the-Merger-with-ReShape-Lifesciences-Inc