Gryphon Announces it has Named Victoria Mackay as Partner in London and has Acquired VLM Advisory

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Strategies, LLC, a global leader in investigations and business intelligence, today announced it has named Victoria Mackay as partner in Gryphon's London office, and the acquisition of Victoria's firm, VLM Advisory. The move cements a long-standing partnership between VLM and Gryphon.

A London based risk management consultancy, VLM specializes in the provision of bespoke advisory services to clients with investment interests in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and to Middle East clients looking to expand their footprint beyond the region.

Victoria will lead the expansion and growth of Gryphon's London office, and will serve as a strategic advisor to Gryphon's legal, corporate, financial and government clients, assisting them in navigating complex disputes and business risks throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Jay Dawdy, President & CEO of Gryphon said, "Victoria has been a valuable asset to Gryphon, and through her leadership we're very excited to expand our footprint in London and the wider region and continue to grow and diversity our client base. Victoria's expertise and robust networks throughout EMEA, will enable Gryphon to deliver actionable on the ground intelligence for our clients."

Victoria has over a decade of experience in political risk analysis, complex due diligence and litigation support work for private equity firms, hedge funds, multinational corporations, law firms, NGO's, government, and high net worth individuals. Before founding VLM Advisory and joining Gryphon, Victoria worked for two market leading firms, in both London and Dubai, and is a former British diplomat.

About Gryphon

We partner with clients across the globe to help them assess new opportunities and tackle their most complex problems, often in challenging and opaque markets.

Gryphon's diverse global teams bring deep expertise and a range of perspectives to their work in complex due diligence, internal investigations, cutting-edge data mining and analytics, litigation support and global strategic and political risk advisory.

With over 25 in-house language capabilities, and country experts in our offices in the U.S., UK and Latin America we collaborate across the firm-supported by our extensive network of local contacts on the ground-to deliver powerful results that help our clients gain an edge.

