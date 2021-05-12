Mendix is Top Ranked in 'Current Offering' and Named a 'Leader' in Comprehensive Low-Code Evaluation Conducted by Independent Research Firm

- New research says "Mendix continues to set pace for the low-code market..." and that the "majority of its features are superior"

- 14 low-code vendors included in the rigorous evaluation

BOSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Low-Code Development Platforms AD&D Pros, Q2 2021 .

Forrester's latest report underscores the convergence of digital process automation and low-code, as the COVID-19 crisis has elevated the need for process automation and a wider range of developer personas are automating and digitalizing a broader array of use cases than ever before. In the report, Forrester recommends enterprises look for low-code development platforms that:

Address both data-centric and process-centric development patterns

Provide tools suitable across a range of developer personas

Meet specific infrastructure, architecture, and development process requirements

This report recognizes the convergence of two major technologies, process automation and low-code, driven largely by organizations realizing that low-code is the most comprehensive approach to automation.

In Forrester's evaluation of low-code development platforms for professional developers, Mendix received the highest score of all evaluated platforms in the 'Current Offering' category and was among the three highest scorers in the 'Strategy' category. In the report, Forrester notes that, "Mendix is an elegant, collaborative platform aimed at many personas and use cases. Mendix continues to set the pace for the low-code market and credibly execute on its vision of one platform for development and collaboration between business and IT."

"I'm thrilled Forrester has ranked Mendix a leader again," said Derek Roos, Mendix co-founder & CEO. "Our recognition in this evaluation validates our strong record for technology leadership, as well as the success of our customers in using our platform to power their digitalization agenda. We've always been focused on enabling business and professional developers to contribute and participate in the software development process together, and it's great to see our strategy recognized by Forrester."

Mendix is the Industry's First All-In-One Low-Code Platform

Far more than simply a visual development tool, Mendix offers an all-in-one low-code platform. By extending abstraction and automation to include a low-code approach to technologies like deployment, AI, and data integration, Mendix provides a platform that effectively addresses a range of application development and process automation challenges. With Mendix, organizations can easily connect to systems of record; model both human- and automated- steps of a workflow or process; employ AI for improved decision-making; and deploy to any cloud.

Mendix is uniquely suited for enterprise-level low-code development by enabling organizations to:

Apply low-code principles to process automation: Mendix 9 , the latest generation of the flagship low-code platform, includes a low-code approach to process automation. With the new Workflow Editor, domain experts and business engineers can drag-and-drop activities to model business workflows. These workflows can be leveraged by both internal and external users, incorporated into more sophisticated process automation applications, accessed from a variety of desktop, mobile, and next-generation interfaces, and deployed to any cloud. Given the critical role data plays in process automation, developers can also search for, explore, and use curated data from the Mendix Data Hub in their modeling of processes. Only an all-in-one platform can enable this type of approach.

Increase developer efficiency: Developer productivity is one of the key drivers of low-code adoption, and with Mendix, developers of all skill sets can collaborate to create sophisticated applications through a comprehensive collaboration platform and skills-based IDEs. The latest version of Mendix includes several capabilities that increase productivity for all developers:

Complementing Mendix Assist, the low-code industry's first AI capability that was introduced in 2019, the new AI Performance Bot identifies and remediates performance anti-patterns, increasing the speed with which developers can deliver performant applications.

identifies and remediates performance anti-patterns, increasing the speed with which developers can deliver performant applications. Visual Conflict Resolution addresses the time-consuming tasks associated with diffing and merging parallel development streams by offering a point-and-click method of resolving granular differences.

addresses the time-consuming tasks associated with diffing and merging parallel development streams by offering a point-and-click method of resolving granular differences. The updated Atlas UI design framework hands developers an out-of-the-box design system that enables them to create modern applications that align with current consumer expectations, without cumbersome design work.

Deliver applications across flexible deployment models: With Mendix, development teams can deploy applications in alignment with their existing application deployment norms. Mendix applications can be deployed with a single click to Mendix Cloud, or to virtual private clouds (hosted on AWS, Azure, GCP, or other public providers). Organizations that have invested in CI/CD frameworks (like Jenkins or Azure DevOps) and/or quality and test platforms can also integrate these technologies with Mendix to continue managing a single deployment pipeline.

Background

In a pandemic-disrupted world, software is the new lifeblood of our daily lives and the connective tissue holding together the global economy. However, traditional software development takes far too long and very often fails to deliver the results business needs and users love. Even prior to COVID-19 there were simply not enough professional software developers in the world to build all the software currently required. The global pandemic has accelerated and exacerbated what was already a software and business crisis. Enter low-code software development. Low-code from Mendix is a powerful enterprise-grade visual development approach empowering citizen and professional developers to make cloud-native applications more than 10X faster for web and mobile using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic - all through an intuitive graphical user interface.

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can "Make with More" by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; "Make it Smart," by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and "Make at Scale," to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance - in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's "Go Make It" platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

