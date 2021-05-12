OpSec Security: OpSec Early Warning System Identifies Email Scam Threats

OpSec Security provides world-class threat intelligence and reduces risks from fraudulent business email scams

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security, the leading provider of a complete solution to combat online brand-related threats, is announcing the advanced OpSec Early Warning System reporting and OpSec AntiFraud Monitoring service, part of the OpSec AntiPhishing online fraud protection offering, the best solution to help customers combat online email scams.



OpSec's designed our proprietary services to proactively detect and uncover fraudulent websites and email attacks and shut them down at the source. Aggregating domain registrations, DNS records, and SSL certificate creations, the OpSec Early Warning System provides organizations actionable security information to protect their brand assets.

"Most of our customers utilize the data provided by the OpSec Early Warning System to block or re-route emails from suspicious domains or hostnames at their email gateway," says Stefanie Wood Ellis, Sr. Product Manager, OpSec Anti-Fraud Solutions. "This prevents suspicious email from being sent to employees who may unwittingly respond. The data also provides the IT Security organization with the original malicious email that can then be mitigated through OpSec's 24x7 AntiFraud Security Operations Center."

"The OpSec Early Warning System is an essential component of any brand protection program. Organizations must understand how they are being targeted and why, and the first step is to see how their company identity is being used in the domain registration and email space to ensure communications to their customers is safe and trusted."

These solutions have continuously been improved over 20 years of detecting and mitigating phishing attacks. OpSec Security has been recognized as the most innovative leader in developing advanced fraud-detection technology - forming strategic partnerships and collaborating with our customers to provide field-tested brand protection solutions around the world.

To learn how OpSec Security's AntiFraud Solutions can be a crucial component of your Online Brand Protection efforts and learn more about the OpSec Early Warning System and AntiFraud services, visit https://www.opsecsecurity.com/opsec-online/antifraud-phishing

About OpSec Security

OpSec Security is the global market leader in securing and protecting brands.

After decades of leadership in brand protection technology, OpSec grew to become the leading provider of fully integrated brand and document security, providing companies and governments with myriad solutions to help our customers ensure brand quality, reputation, and integrity.

OpSec is a leading innovator in online brand and digital content protection, offering our clients end-to-end safeguards against counterfeiting, piracy, and unauthorized usage. We continue to innovate, finding increasingly advanced ways to meet an ever-growing range of threats. Even as the counterfeiters, pirates, and other bad actors employ more sophisticated ways to damage your brand, we never stop getting better at protecting it.

What is missing from your brand protection program? Find out more at www.opsecsecurity.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Hershey

Marketing Communications Manager

Email: media@opsecsecurity.com

Phone: +1