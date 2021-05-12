Tego Cyber Inc.: Tego Cyber Completes Development of First Version of Threat Intelligence Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announces that it has completed development of the first version of its threat intelligence platform and is now preparing to enter the beta testing phase.

Tego Cyber Inc. has developed a cyber-threat intelligence application that integrates with high end security platforms to gather, analyze, and identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and using a proprietary process, TTIP compiles, analyzes, deduplicates, and contextually delivers that data to the end user in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. What make the TTIP unique is that it takes the analysis of the cyber-threat intelligence one step further providing additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract any threat-significantly reducing time spent searching for disparate information. The TTIP provides telemetry or the aggregate data points that provide a complete picture of threat actor activity on the client's networks. The TTIP also increases observability and helps the client identify activity within their networks through intuitive dashboards.

The TTIP is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing cybersecurity tools. The first commercial version of the TTIP will integrate with the Splunk® SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) platform. At present Splunk® has over 15,000 customers and is adding more than 450 new clients per quarter. Splunk® is trusted by 92 of the Fortune 100 companies. The TTIP will be available to Splunk® users for direct download on SplunkBase® following approval by Splunk®. Planned future version of the application include integration with other leading SIEM platforms including Elastic, Devo, IBM Radar, AT&T Cybersecurity (formerly AlienVault), LogRhythm, and Exabeam.

"We are very proud that that the initial version of our platform is now complete, and we are preparing for beta testing with selected customers," stated Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. "A year ago, the Tego Threat Intelligence Platform was merely a concept. Through the monumental efforts of everyone our team, we now have a functional end-to-end application entering beta," continued Mrs. Wilkinson.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

